Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 18-25

Friday, Aug. 19

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Dr. Phil Goscienski from Project Heartbeat will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Saturday, Aug. 20

• National Charity League Seaside Chapter blood drive, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., curbside at 7632 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Sunday, Aug. 21

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Aug. 22

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆