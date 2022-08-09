La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through July 30, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,355 registered cases (up by 107 from the previous count) and 16,992 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Aug. 3, 41,057 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,175 were considered fully vaccinated and 24,280 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

July 15

Felony shoplifting: 800 block Pearl Street, 3:26 p.m.

July 26

Felony grand theft: 1600 block Crespo Drive, 12:46 a.m.

July 28

Fraud: 1000 block Coast Boulevard, noon

July 30

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 9400 block La Jolla Farms Road, 1 p.m.

July 31

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2300 block Calle del Oro, 4 p.m.

Sex crime: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 4:03 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 7400 block Girard Avenue, 8:43 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 7800 block Wall Street, 9 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 7900 block Girard Avenue, 11:25 p.m.

Aug. 1

Commercial robbery — weapon used: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:06 p.m.

Felony assault with serious bodily injury: 200 block Prospect Street, 7:48 p.m.

Commercial robbery — no weapon: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 8:44 p.m.

Aug. 2

Vehicle break-in/theft: 10600 block North Torrey Pines Road, 4:55 a.m.

Sex crime: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:11 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1200 block Virginia Way, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 3

Petty theft: 8600 block Kennel Way, 1 p.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:40 p.m.

Aug. 4

Tampering with vehicle: 1200 block Olivet Street, 8 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:15 p.m.

Felony assault on elder/dependent adult: 600 block Turquoise Street, 5:33 p.m.

Aug. 5

Driving under the influence — alcohol: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:28 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 11:30 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 3400 block Via Alicante, 9 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆