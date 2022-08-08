Photo gallery: La Jolla Woman’s Club receives plaque honoring its history

Further tying its history to national history, the La Jolla Woman’s Club received a plaque to honor its early and continuing advocacy of women’s rights.

The Crown Colony chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century presented the plaque at the club’s “Summer Luncheon in the Garden” on Aug. 2.

The Crown Colony chapter in San Diego, which began in 1974, follows the national organization’s mission to help with education and historical colonial research, preservation of historic sites and documentation of colonial ancestry. To join Colonial Dames, a woman must be able to trace her lineage to someone who lived in the original American colonies before 1701.

“We’re just so honored to be able to make our presentation,” said chapter Vice President Carrie Beinert.

The plaque is intended to “honor the heritage of the building as well as the people” in the La Jolla Woman’s Club, Beinert said. “They did a lot, not only for La Jolla but also women’s suffrage.”

The Woman’s Club was originated in 1894 by famed philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps and other early La Jollans.

Its current building at 7791 Draper Ave., finished in 1914, was donated by Scripps and designed by renowned San Diego architect Irving Gill. At one time it was called “the jewel in the crown of Irving Gill’s work,” said Woman’s Club President Tona Macken. “That was quite an honor.”

The plaque will be mounted above two existing plaques at the front entrance. The other plaques commemorate the building’s history.

“People who see this plaque will be reminded of the local residents who discussed literature and current affairs in this historical building,” Beinert said. “Our actions today fulfill an important investment in preserving the heritage and history of La Jolla Woman’s Club members who advocated for women’s rights.”

Pam Theobald, a member of the Crown Colony chapter, said the Woman’s Club is “still a vital part of the community.”

The La Jolla Woman’s Club usually meets the first Monday of each month from October to June for a catered lunch and guest speaker. For more information, visit lajollawomansclub.org. ◆