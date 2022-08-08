Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: La Jolla contest brings ‘Lion King’ fans into circle of art

Masks from the Broadway San Diego production of "The Lion King" were on view at select galleries in La Jolla on Aug. 5.
1/8
Masks from the Broadway San Diego production of Disney’s “The Lion King” were on view at select galleries as part of La Jolla’s First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 5.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Gloria Chadwick shows her first-place-winning art submission in the adult category.
2/8
Gloria Chadwick shows her first-place-winning submission in the adult category of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s “Lion King"-themed art contest.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Teen first-place winner Audie Caban also was the fan favorite in the adult/teen category.
3/8
Teen first-place winner Audie Caban, who also was the fan favorite in the adult/teen category, stands next to her rainbow-inspired artwork.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Elizabeth Versky, second-place winner and fan favorite in the youth category, points to her giraffe drawing.
4/8
Elizabeth Versky, second-place winner and fan favorite in the youth category, points to her giraffe drawing.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Art submitted by children fills a wall at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty on Prospect Street in La Jolla.
5/8
Art submitted by children fills a wall at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty on Prospect Street in La Jolla.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla First Friday Art Walk visitors view the submissions in the "Circle of Life" art contest and expo.
6/8
La Jolla First Friday Art Walk visitors view the submissions in the “Circle of Life” art contest and expo.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Musicians perform as part of the First Friday Art Walk in La Jolla on Aug. 5.
7/8
Musicians perform as part of the First Friday Art Walk in La Jolla on Aug. 5.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla Village Merchants Association board President Amber Anderson (left) and Executive Director Jodi Rudick
8/8
La Jolla Village Merchants Association board President Amber Anderson (left) and Executive Director Jodi Rudick address onlookers before announcing the winners of the “Circle of Life” art contest.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Share

La Jolla was feeling the love Aug. 5, when the Village Merchants Association’s First Friday Art Walk brought out art lovers and fans of “The Lion King” to roam the streets and view Africa-themed art and masks from the Broadway San Diego production of Disney’s beloved musical.

As part of the Art Walk, a “Circle of Life” art contest and expo invited adults (20 and older), teenagers (ages 13-19) and youths (12 and younger) to submit artworks with themes of “The Lion King” film and stage production — the phrase “hakuna matata” (“no worries”), the Circle of Life, family, friendship, wildlife and nature.

In all, the expo included more than 50 entries. A jury of gallerists and community leaders selected the first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, and a fan favorite was chosen for the adult/teen and youth categories.

The first-place winners were Gloria Chadwick (adult), Audie Caban (teen) and Keigo Yoshinaga (youth).

The Art Walk is held from 4 to 7 p.m. the first Friday of each month, featuring local galleries, food, drinks, entertainment and more. To learn about future Art Walks, visit lajollabythesea.com.

— La Jolla Light staff

News LifestyleArt

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement