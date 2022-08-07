Advertisement
Photo gallery: 40th Maccabi Games spotlight young Jewish athletes

Boys basketball was one of the sports in the 40th Maccabi Games last week in San Diego.
1/5
Athletes compete in a girls soccer match during the Maccabi Games.
2/5
Maccabi Games participants play flag football.
3/5
Swimmers compete in the Maccabi Games last week.
4/5
A cornhole competitor plays during the Maccabi Games.
5/5
The JCC Maccabi Games, the largest organized Jewish youth sports event in North America, returned to San Diego last week after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Closing ceremonies were held Aug. 4 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Jacobs Family Campus in La Jolla.

The 40th-anniversary Maccabi Games, presented by the JCC Association of North America, were held at venues throughout San Diego, with about 1,600 Jewish athletes from more than 20 states and four Canadian territories participating.

The event is an Olympic-style sporting competition during which boys and girls ages 12-16 participate in baseball, basketball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, swimming, tennis and more.

— La Jolla Light staff

