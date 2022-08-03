Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
The setting sun’s reflection leads to this rock bridge off Coast Boulevard a couple of hundred yards from the Children’s Pool toward Wipeout Beach. (Helen Starkweather)
These palm trees at the corner of Eads Avenue and Silverado Street remind Sean Weddell of fireworks. (Sean Weddell)
Ron Kagan says he loves the Children’s Pool for its “beauty and solitude.” (Ron Kagan)
A Muirlands sunset paints the sky in bright colors. (Robert Presta)
Phyllis Thomson says having this monarch butterfly land on her hand along Camino de La Costa was “amazing ... even better than chocolate!” (Phyllis Thomson)
A seagull and family relax on some rocks. (Penny Wilkes)
A visitor appears to become part of artist Yayoi Kusama’s polka dot pumpkin at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. (Mimi Sells)
A Cove sea lion opens up and says “Ahhhh.” (Louise Lewis)
A squirrel takes in the view from the seashore. (Kathryn Anthony)
A surfer and a seal enjoying a meal meet at Windansea. (Christopher Briscoe)
Sunset through the palms at Windansea. (Barbara Dadswell)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
