La Jolla News Nuggets: Christmas Parade, monkeypox, UCSD news, opioid treatment, more

Fundraising begins for 2022 La Jolla Christmas Parade

Fundraising is underway for the 66th annual La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival, which will be themed “Grand Ole Christmas — Celebrating La Jolla’s History” and will roll through The Village on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The free event includes the parade itself, with visits with Santa Claus before and after, all funded by tax-deductible donations.

“Organizing the annual Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival event is a year-round effort requiring ever-increasing funds to obtain a San Diego special-events permit (barricades, insurance, trash, street sweeping, rentals, tables, portable toilets), police and traffic control and other required costs,” said Christmas Parade chairwoman Ann Kerr Bache. “We hope to raise enough funds to provide stipends to each of the marching bands.”

Monkeypox emergency declared in S.D. County

San Diego County followed the state’s lead this week by declaring an emergency in response to an increase in cases of the monkeypox virus in an attempt to bolster vaccination efforts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Aug. 1 in the state. The county followed suit the next day.

The proclamation enables emergency medical services personnel to administer monkeypox vaccines that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, similar to the statutory authorization recently enacted for pharmacists to administer vaccines.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Aug. 2 that “this will also allow us to strengthen our county’s vaccination prevention, education and treatment initiatives and will help our county to be able to prioritize more resources such as vaccines when they become available.”

As of Aug. 1, a total of 824 monkeypox cases had been confirmed in California — the second-highest of any state, behind New York’s 1,390 — while nationwide, the aggregate count was 5,811, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 46 cases in San Diego County as of Aug. 2.

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during things such as sexual intercourse also can lead to transmission, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. Health officials say the vaccine can prevent infection if given before or shortly after exposure to the virus.

San Diego County residents can receive information about monkeypox via text. To sign up to receive messages about the impact of monkeypox in the region along with details about available services, text “COSD monkeypox” to 468-311. — City News Service and La Jolla Light

Colleen Kollar Smith to lead UCSD’s new Campus Performance and Events Office

UC San Diego has named Colleen Kollar Smith as executive director of the newly created Campus Performance and Events Office, led by the Division of Student Affairs.

Kollar Smith — who also has served as a lecturer in UCSD’s Department of Theatre and Dance — most recently was executive producer of Moonlight Stage Productions, a cultural arts program in Vista.

In her new role, which she began July 25, Kollar Smith will cultivate and oversee an annual lineup of events offered through the university’s ArtPower program, Campus Events Office and The Loft. She also will lead programming for the new Epstein Family Amphitheater, a 2,650-seat outdoor venue slated to open in the fall that will present a wide variety of performances, lectures, large-scale concerts, recitals, movie screenings and more.

Kollar Smith will work with partners such as Jordan Peimer, who currently leads ArtPower’s public programs and residencies. His role is expanding this year to become artistic director of planning and outreach, which will involve continuing to curate ArtPower events as well as assisting in the development of engagement programs for the Stuart Collection, the university’s public art collection, alongside its director, Jessica Berlanga Taylor.

Naval architect selected for UCSD’s new hydrogen-hybrid research vessel

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla announced that naval architecture and marine engineering company Glosten has been selected as the naval architect for the university’s new California coastal research vessel.

The vessel will have a first-of-its-kind hydrogen-hybrid propulsion system, enabling zero-emission operations.

Glosten, a consulting firm of naval architects and marine, electrical, production and ocean engineers, will provide the preliminary, contract and detailed design for the vessel, which will be operated by SIO.

California legislators allocated $35 million last summer toward the vessel’s design and construction. It will serve as a platform for education and research dedicated to understanding the California coast and effects of climate change on the coastal ecosystem.

The basic design is projected to take a year. Following Coast Guard approval of the design, more detailed design and construction is expected to take an additional three years.

The new vessel will replace research vessel (R/V) Robert Gordon Sproul, which has served thousands of University of California students in its 42 years but is nearing the end of its service life.

SIO has worked with Glosten before, initially more than 60 years ago on the design of the Floating Instrument Platform, known as FLIP. Glosten also was involved in the $60 million renovation of R/V Roger Revelle, Scripps’ largest ship.

SIO’s research vessels are stationed and maintained at the university’s Nimitz Marine Facility in Point Loma.

UC San Diego projects nominated for Circulate San Diego awards

UC San Diego’s Ridge Walk is among several university projects nominated for Circulate San Diego 2022 Momentum Awards. (Pablo Mason)

Several UC San Diego projects are among the nominees for Circulate San Diego’s 2022 Momentum Awards, which recognize projects in the San Diego region that are creating mobility choices. This year’s awards include a special category to highlight the UCSD Blue Line trolley extension’s impact on the region.

UCSD’s North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood, Better Bikeways Initiative and Triton Commuter Club, Ridge Walk improvements, and the Partners with Cubic’s ITS Teams for Integrated Mobility are all nominated.

Award winners will be announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the San Diego Natural History Museum in Balboa Park.

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla is granted $120,000 for opioid treatment program

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla has received $120,000 in grant funding through the California Bridge Behavioral Health Navigator Program, which supports emergency departments statewide in their efforts to increase access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Scripps will use the new funding to hire or maintain emergency department-based substance use counselors, educate health care providers about medication-assisted treatment and build an environment that welcomes disclosure of substance use and provides rapid treatment. The state program also will provide Scripps with access to materials, training and technical assistance for clinicians, nurses and others.

MAT uses medications such as buprenorphine in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies for treatment of opioid addiction. In 2021, the MAT program at Scripps hospitals helped drive a nearly fivefold increase in patients who were prescribed medications aimed at combating opioid use disorder.

San Diego Spirits Festival returns in September and moves to La Jolla

The 13th San Diego Spirits Festival will move to La Jolla on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

The festival will feature unlimited cocktails from more than 60 brands, live music and entertainment, access to MCASD’s galleries and more. It will take place on multiple levels of the museum’s newly renovated flagship location at 700 Prospect St.

Festival hours will be 3-7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 1-5 p.m. Sept. 25. Tickets are $85 and up. For more information, visit sandiegospiritsfestival.com.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆