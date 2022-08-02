La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through July 23, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,248 registered cases (up by 126 from the previous count) and 16,744 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through July 27, 41,169 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,224 were considered fully vaccinated and 24,229 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

July 23

Shoplifting: 700 block Pearl Street, 10 a.m.

Violating civil rights, causing minor injury: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 2:50 p.m.

Petty theft: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 5:30 p.m.

Commercial burglary (weapon used): 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:56 p.m.

July 24

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 7600 block Fay Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol/drug): 2600 block Hidden Valley Road, 10:51 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Turquoise Street, 11 p.m.

July 25

Fraud: 6100 block Waverly Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

July 26

Sex crime: 3100 block Via Alicante, 12:20 p.m.

July 27

Felony vandalism: 5500 block Linda Rosa Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

Felony possession/purchase for sale of narcotic/controlled substance: 6400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:56 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7300 block Monte Vista Avenue, 5 p.m.

July 28

Fraud: 6600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:30 p.m.

July 30

Felony grand theft: 700 block Turquoise Street, noon

July 31

Felony battery with serious bodily injury: 200 block Prospect Street, 3 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 4:30 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 3:47 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆