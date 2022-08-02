Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 4-11
Thursday, Aug. 4
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Friday, Aug. 5
• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donors will receive a $25 gift card to The Cottage and a Comic-Con Thor T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Len Srnka, a professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug. 7
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Aug. 8
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 11
• American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shiley Fitness Center, 10820 N. Torrey Pines Road. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org
• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donors will receive a Marvel Thor T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
