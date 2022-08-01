Advertisement
Photo gallery: 30th Athenaeum Juried Exhibition opens after record number of hopefuls submit artworks

Artist Greg Kalajian displays his work in the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Juried Exhibition, which continues through Saturday, Sept. 3.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Jungsu Lim shows her second-place video installation.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Ann Craig, former Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Executive Director Erika Torri and Leanne MacDougall attend the July 29 opening reception of the Athenaeum’s Juried Exhibition.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Beatriz Barraza with exhibition jurors Marianela de la Hoz and Anita Feldman  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Artist Jiela Rufeh stands with her Juried Exhibition piece.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Curt Sherman shows his artwork at the Athenaeum.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Artist Oriana Poindexter stands with her works, a collection of which also is on view at the La Jolla/Riford Library.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Artists Elizabeth Burger and Brandie Maddalena  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Artist Helena Westra is flanked by her parents, Arend and Mags.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The opening reception of the Athenaeum’s Juried Exhibition provided a chance for art lovers to save memories of their favorite pieces.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Visitors mingle in the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library during its Juried Exhibition opening reception.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
After a record 316 artists submitted nearly 900 works for consideration for the 30th annual Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Juried Exhibition, an opening reception was held July 29 with 41 works by 40 artists selected for the La Jolla show.

The exhibition is the first event overseen by the Athenaeum’s new executive director, Christie Mitchell, whose first full day on the job was July 20.

Participating artists are Rodrigo Albarran, Elise Amour, Morey Asato, Nikusha Beatty, Jim Bliesner, Todd Bradley, Neil Brooks, Elizabeth Burger, Carlos Castrejon, Dillon Chapman and Csaba Petre, Therese Cipiti Herron, Andy Cross, Marisa DeLuca, Peter Fay, Kat Flyn, Megan Geilman and Samantha Zauscher, Charles Ingham, Greg Kalajian, Dana Levine, Jungsu Lim, Brandie Maddalena, Jeff Maysent, Teresa Mill, William Mosley, Susan Osborn, Oriana Poindexter, Constance Rawlins, Kim Reasor, Bridget Rountree, Sibyl Rubottom, Jiela Rufeh, Gail Schneider, Curt Sherman, Barbara Ann Stanley, David Russell Talbott, Theresa Vandenberg Donche, G.E. Vogt and Helena Westra.

The free exhibition runs through Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Athenaeum,1008 Wall St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, visit ljathenaeum.org/juried-exhibition.

La Jolla Light staff

