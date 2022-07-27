Advertisement
News

Photo gallery: Social Service League of La Jolla spends a day at the Del Mar races

Marci Lubasch, Terri Kidd, Amy Harp and Cheryl Eakin
1/8
Marci Lubasch, Terri Kidd, Amy Harp and Cheryl Eakin don hats for the Social Service League of La Jolla’s day at the races at Del Mar on July 24.  (Courtesy of Charlotte Perry)
The second race of the day was run in honor of the Social Service League of La Jolla.
2/8
The second race of the day was run in honor of the Social Service League of La Jolla.  (Courtesy of Charlotte Perry)
Lori Sheldon models her racing hat at Del Mar on July 24.
3/8
Lori Sheldon models her racing hat at Del Mar on July 24.  (Courtesy of Charlotte Perry)
Pat Gerko, Social Service League President Suzanne Ward and Susie Johnson
4/8
Pat Gerko, Social Service League President Suzanne Ward and Susie Johnson  (Courtesy of Charlotte Perry)
Steve and Jennifer Miller
5/8
Steve and Jennifer Miller  (Courtesy of Charlotte Perry)
Sally Ashburn and Helen Daniels
6/8
Sally Ashburn and Helen Daniels  (Courtesy of Charlotte Perry)
Charlotte Perry and Isabelle Piccini
7/8
Charlotte Perry and Isabelle Piccini  (Courtesy of Charlotte Perry)
Linda LaCom and Joyce Nash
8/8
Linda LaCom and Joyce Nash  (Courtesy of Charlotte Perry)
The Social Service League of La Jolla held a “Fun Raising Day” on July 24 at Del Mar racetrack, where the second race was run in the group’s honor.

The Social Service League of La Jolla was officially incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1947. All fundraising proceeds go toward its mission to provide affordable housing for low-income senior citizens living at the League House on Olivetas Avenue in La Jolla.

The group’s next event will be “September to Remember 2022” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at The Darlington House, 7441 Olivetas Ave. For more information, contact Charlotte Perry at cperry7798@aol.com or (858) 213-7798.

— La Jolla Light staff

