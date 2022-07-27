Photo gallery: Social Service League of La Jolla spends a day at the Del Mar races

The Social Service League of La Jolla held a “Fun Raising Day” on July 24 at Del Mar racetrack, where the second race was run in the group’s honor.

The Social Service League of La Jolla was officially incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1947. All fundraising proceeds go toward its mission to provide affordable housing for low-income senior citizens living at the League House on Olivetas Avenue in La Jolla.

The group’s next event will be “September to Remember 2022” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at The Darlington House, 7441 Olivetas Ave. For more information, contact Charlotte Perry at cperry7798@aol.com or (858) 213-7798.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆