Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/10
Batman and ... Batdog? And Comic-Con hadn’t started yet! (Kathryn Anthony)
2/10
The setting sun casts a glow on a cloud-speckled sky. (Robert Presta)
3/10
A couple of gray young seagulls sit on the ground after an early attempt at flight. (Tina Mertel)
4/10
A luminous La Jolla Shores sunset (Russell Harris)
5/10
An osprey brings home dinner after picking up some ocean takeout. (Penny Wilkes)
6/10
Clouds roll in over Scripps Pier. (Marilyn Macrate)
7/10
Clouds take on a mountainous look in this sunset view from Hotel La Jolla. (Kathleen Jay)
8/10
A seagull takes in the view from Coast Walk Trail. (Greg Wagner)
9/10
Sunset at Windansea near Westbourne Street (Ashley Bush)
10/10
It’s breakfast time for a seabird on the beach at La Jolla Shores. (Alan Ackerberg)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.