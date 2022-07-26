Advertisement
Share
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Batman and ... Batdog? And Comic-Con hadn't started yet!
1/10
Batman and ... Batdog? And Comic-Con hadn’t started yet!  (Kathryn Anthony)
The setting sun casts a glow on a cloud-speckled sky.
2/10
The setting sun casts a glow on a cloud-speckled sky.  (Robert Presta)
A couple of gray young seagulls sit on the ground after an early attempt at flight.
3/10
A couple of gray young seagulls sit on the ground after an early attempt at flight.  (Tina Mertel)
A luminous La Jolla Shores sunset
4/10
A luminous La Jolla Shores sunset  (Russell Harris)
An osprey brings home dinner after picking up some ocean takeout.
5/10
An osprey brings home dinner after picking up some ocean takeout.  (Penny Wilkes)
Clouds roll in over Scripps Pier.
6/10
Clouds roll in over Scripps Pier.  (Marilyn Macrate)
Clouds take on a mountainous look in this sunset view from Hotel La Jolla.
7/10
Clouds take on a mountainous look in this sunset view from Hotel La Jolla.  (Kathleen Jay)
A seagull takes in the view from Coast Walk Trail.
8/10
A seagull takes in the view from Coast Walk Trail.  (Greg Wagner)
Sunset at Windansea near Westbourne Street
9/10
Sunset at Windansea near Westbourne Street  (Ashley Bush)
It's breakfast time for a seabird on the beach at La Jolla Shores.
10/10
It’s breakfast time for a seabird on the beach at La Jolla Shores.  (Alan Ackerberg)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

News LifestylePhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement