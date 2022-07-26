La Jolla News Nuggets: ‘Your Favorite Color,’ ‘Footloose,’ paddleout, MCASD president, scavenger hunt, more

‘Your Favorite Color’ to be painted in early August

After a community outreach effort to select the colors that will grace the mural “Your Favorite Color,” the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library is ready for it to be painted. The week of Aug. 1-6, the site at 7596 Eads Ave. in La Jolla will be primed and painted with new colors.

The new mural will rework the Roy McMakin “Favorite Color” mural that has been onsite since 2010 with the same format of painting the 900 8-by-8-inch squares based on community choices. In May, the Athenaeum invited people to visit the rotunda courtyard to select a color to be included, and they will be painted in the order they were chosen.

The Murals of La Jolla committee decided to use shades from the RAL color chart, which is used internationally, to repaint the mural so it can be maintained and preserved more easily.

Learn more at muralsoflajolla.com.

La Jolla High School students perform “Footloose the Musical” outdoors. (Mau Cezar)

About 30 students performed “Footloose the Musical” on La Jolla High School’s green July 21-22 for audiences seated on blankets or folding chairs.

The production, directed by La Jolla High theater teacher Stacey Allen, was part of the San Diego Unified School District’s Level Up summer program, funded by the San Diego Foundation and SDUSD’s Visual and Performing Arts Department.

Boys to Men Mentoring Network to hold donor tribute paddleout July 31

The Boys to Men Mentoring Network, which provides support and guidance to fatherless boys, will co-sponsor a donor tribute paddleout honoring the Transplant Games of America at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores.

Surfers of all ages and abilities are invited to join the paddleout for a floating memorial tribute in honor of organ donors and their loved ones.

The Transplant Games of America will be held July 29 to Aug. 3 at several locations during the biennial event’s first time in San Diego.

Organ recipients and living donors from around the world will compete in 20 events, ranging from traditional (track and field, basketball and tennis) to recreational (bowling, darts and ballroom dancing).

La Jollan Steven Strauss is named MCASD board president

La Jolla resident Steven Strauss has been named board president of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. Strauss takes over as the museum is still celebrating the recent reopening of its La Jolla campus after a multimillion-dollar renovation.

“Steve has been an avid supporter for over 30 years and follows in a family tradition of volunteer leadership and arts support,” said museum Director and Chief Executive Kathryn Kanjo. “We are proud he will continue his history of leadership in the community at MCASD.”

Strauss is a third-generation San Diegan and the son of Iris and Matthew Strauss, local philanthropists and art collectors.

Also joining the board as trustees are four community volunteers, among them La Jolla residents Celia Henely and Anna Haudenschild Meier.

‘Lion King'-themed scavenger hunt underway

Be on the lookout for lions and hyenas in La Jolla. A “Lion King"-themed photo scavenger hunt is underway through Sunday, Aug. 7, with Africa-themed artwork, “The Lion King” show masks and plush animals scattered throughout The Village.

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association is presenting the hunt in partnership with Broadway San Diego. Those who register at bit.ly/3uk2bTV will get a free parking pass and map of clues to find the locations where the items are hidden.

Those who take pictures of all the items will be entered to win a prize package worth more than $1,100. It includes an overnight stay at the La Valencia Hotel, dinner for two at Birdseye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, brunch for two at Cove House and tickets to see “The Lion King” at the San Diego Civic Theatre from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11. For more information, email jodi@lajollabythesea.com.

La Jolla researcher is awarded Tetrahedron Prize

Scripps Research professor Chi-Huey Wong has been awarded the 2022 Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Synthesis. (Courtesy of Scripps Research)

Chi-Huey Wong, a professor of chemistry at Scripps Research in La Jolla, has been awarded the 2022 Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Synthesis for his pioneering work in glycoscience, the study of complex sugars and their role in physiology and disease biology.

The Tetrahedron Prize, established in 1980, is granted each year to a chemist who has made significant original contributions to the organic, biological or medicinal chemistry field. The prize includes a gold medal, certificate and $15,000 award.

Wong’s lab at Scripps Research is focused on revealing how complex sugars affect everything from cancer progression to bacterial and viral infections to neurodegenerative disorders. The goal is to translate the scientific insights into therapeutics such as universal vaccines, antibodies and inhibitors involved in key glycosylation pathways.

The Tetrahedron Prize will be presented to Wong during the 2023 fall national meeting of the American Chemical Society in San Francisco.

County works to vaccinate people at high risk of monkeypox

As the number of human monkeypox cases increases in the region, San Diego County is sponsoring two vaccination events Thursday and Friday, July 28-29, where about 800 doses will be administered to those most at risk. Appointments are required to get a vaccine and are available by calling 211.

Given the scarcity of the monkeypox vaccine and as guided by the California Department of Public Health, the county is focusing on delivering first doses to as many people at high risk as possible. For the current outbreak, the county says, that includes men who have sex with men and multiple partners, as well as close contacts of reported cases. The county says its approach is in line with strategies in other large jurisdictions with monkeypox outbreaks, including New York and San Francisco.

Along with the two vaccine events, the county has sent about 900 doses to local vaccine providers, including UC San Diego. The state allocates vaccines to counties based on the number of monkeypox and syphilis cases in men reported in a region. To date, San Diego County has received about 2,200 doses and has 20 confirmed and probable cases.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that can spread through contact with bodily fluids, sores on the body of someone who has monkeypox or from shared items such as clothing and bedding that have been contaminated.

Symptoms of monkeypox are similar to, but milder than, the signs and symptoms of smallpox, a related but extinct virus. They include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash usually develops within one to three days after the appearance of fever. The rash can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body suych as the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

Seal Society seeks data collectors at Point La Jolla

The Sierra Club Seal Society is looking for help in monitoring the sea lions at Point La Jolla during the area’s closure for sea lion pupping season through Oct. 31.

The information collected at various times daily includes counts of sea lions and their pups, counts of visitors, weather conditions and reports of any disturbances or unusual incidents.

The data will be given to the city of San Diego and the California Coastal Commission to help assess the effectiveness of the closure and other protective measures.

For more information and to schedule a training session, contact the Seal Society at scsealsociety@gmail.com or (619) 479-3412.

St. Germaine Children’s Charity membership drive is underway

The La Jolla-based St. Germaine Children’s Charity is seeking new members.

St. Germaine hosts social and fundraising events to support programs that benefit abandoned, abused and trafficked children in San Diego. There are no mandatory meetings or donation requirements.

General membership dues are $65 annually. A junior membership for people 36 and younger is $45 annually.

To learn more, visit stgermainechildrenscharity.org and click on “Get involved/membership.”

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆