La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through July 16, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,122 registered cases (up by 142 from the previous count) and 16,453 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through July 20, 41,231 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,218 were considered fully vaccinated and 24,124 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

July 4

Open alcohol beverage in city lot: 300 block Sea Lane, 3:13 p.m.

Open container in public park: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 4:35 p.m.

July 14

Felony vandalism: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:30 p.m.

July 15

Fraud: 5400 block Thunderbird Lane, 8:25 a.m.

July 16

Shoplifting: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:16 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7000 block Via Estrada, 6 p.m.

July 17

Felony vehicle theft: 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 3:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: Naga Way (exact location unknown), 4 p.m.

July 18

Felony grand theft: 6700 block Neptune Place, 3 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7400 block Herschel Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

Felony stalking: 1400 block Olivet Lane, 3 p.m.

Fraud: 5800 block Desert View Drive, 3:38 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8400 block Westway Drive, 6:30 p.m.

July 19

Residential burglary: 5200 block Chelsea Street, 9 a.m.

July 20

Fraud: 700 block Prospect Street, 7 a.m.

July 21

Fraud: 300 block Bandera Street, 2:30 p.m.

July 22

Felony vandalism: 600 block Marine Street, 1:11 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆