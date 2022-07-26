Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 28-Aug. 4

Sunday, July 31

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Wednesday, Aug. 3

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. All donors will receive a limited-edition Comic-Con Thor T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Thursday, Aug. 4

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

