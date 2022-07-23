Photos: Stylish hats are winners at opening day of Del Mar racing

Share
Thoroughbred horse racing fans turned out for opening day of Del Mar racetrack’s summer season July 22, many of them taking part in the track’s opening-day tradition of wearing splashy hats.
Racing is held Thursdays through Sundays most weeks through Sept. 11, with action also scheduled for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.
— La Jolla Light staff
