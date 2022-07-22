La Jolla Light wins five awards from Society of Professional Journalists
The La Jolla Light received five reporting and writing awards in the non-daily category, including two first-place honors, at the Society of Professional Journalists San Diego Pro Chapter’s July 21 awards ceremony for work published in 2021.
Light staff writer Elisabeth Frausto won the following:
• First place, series: “La Jolla Heroines”
• Second place, environment story: “Can UCSD doctoral student’s findings on pelicans’ ‘wave-slope soaring’ give drones a lift?”
Staff writer Ashley Mackin-Solomon won these awards:
• First place, housing/development story: “Hillel Center near UC San Diego breaks ground after 20 years of challenges”
• Second place, feature story: “A PATH to housing: Specialists reach out to those in La Jolla who are homeless for the holidays”
• Second place, series: Stories throughout the year about closure of Point La Jolla
The Light and its U-T Community Press sister papers in Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Poway, Ramona, Rancho Bernardo and Rancho Santa Fe combined for 21 awards in all, including seven first-place honors. ◆
