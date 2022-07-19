La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through July 9, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 6,980 registered cases (up by 143 from the previous count) and 16,125 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through July 13, 41,156 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,152 were considered fully vaccinated and 23,966 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

June 25

Open container in public park: 8400 block El Paseo Grande, 3:40 p.m.

June 26

Petty theft: 6600 block Avenida Mirola, 10 a.m.

June 29

Felony grand theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 8:45 p.m.

July 1

Fraud: 6400 block Caminito Formby, 12:01 a.m.

July 10

Felony vehicle theft: 6500 block Electric Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

July 11

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 1:30 a.m.

Drunk in public: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 5 p.m.

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 7500 block Eads Avenue, 9:59 p.m.

July 12

Battery: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:10 a.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 10:30 a.m.

Fraud: 8200 block Caminito Modena, 12:10 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 300 block Sea Ridge Drive, 6 p.m.

Battery: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:52 p.m.

Possession of a controlled substance: 800 block Turquoise Street: 9:10 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 2400 block Azure Coast Drive, 10:03 p.m.

July 13

Felony assault on elder/dependent adult: 1100 block Avenida Amantea, 12:25 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6800 block Draper Avenue, 9 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 10:08 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:46 p.m.

July 14

Felony vehicle theft: Colima Street at La Jolla Mesa Drive, 1:53 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 400 block Camino de la Costa, 5:17 a.m.

Vandalism: 2900 block Woodford Drive, 9:15 a.m.

Felony threatening crime with intent to terrorize: 7700 block Girard Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

Commercial robbery (no weapon used): 800 block Prospect Street, 10:50 a.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6 p.m.

July 15

Petty theft: 2100 block Murcia Court, midnight

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8800 block Nottingham Place, 3:50 a.m.

Simple battery: 7800 block Ardath Lane, noon

Vehicle break-in/theft: 9600 block Brookemead Lane, 3 p.m.

Street robbery (no weapon used): Bonair Street at La Jolla Boulevard, 10 p.m.

July 16

Drunk in public: 1100 block Van Nuys Street, 5:46 a.m.

Battery on peace officer/emergency personnel: 6600 block Avenida Andorra, 5:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆