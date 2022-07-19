Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 21-28

Thursday, July 21

• Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. enhancelajolla.org

Friday, July 22

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Members and animals of the San Dieguito 4H Club will visit. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, July 24

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, July 25

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Wednesday, July 27

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Thursday, July 28

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

