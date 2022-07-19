Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 21-28
Thursday, July 21
• Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. enhancelajolla.org
Friday, July 22
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Members and animals of the San Dieguito 4H Club will visit. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, July 24
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, July 25
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Wednesday, July 27
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
Thursday, July 28
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
