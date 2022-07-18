Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla summer concerts return, drawing droves to Scripps Park

Dancers twist and shout to the tunes of Full Strength in Scripps Park in La Jolla on July 17.
1/10
Dancers twist and shout to the tunes of Full Strength in Scripps Park in La Jolla on July 17.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Dancers let loose in Scripps Park for the season opener of the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla Concerts by the Sea.
2/10
Dancers let loose in Scripps Park for the season opener of the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla Concerts by the Sea.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Singers in the band Full Strength perform mash-ups from across the decades.
3/10
Singers in the band Full Strength perform mash-ups from across the decades.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Friends gather to dance in Scripps Park.
4/10
Friends gather to dance in Scripps Park.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
A pint-size party-goer joins the fun.
5/10
A pint-size party-goer joins the fun.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Howard Zatkin, chairman of Kiwanis Club of La Jolla Concerts by the Sea, greets show-goers July 17.
6/10
Howard Zatkin, chairman of Kiwanis Club of La Jolla Concerts by the Sea, greets show-goers July 17.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Full Strength's horn section gets into the groove at Scripps Park.
7/10
Full Strength’s horn section gets into the groove at Scripps Park.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Fans fill Scripps Park for this year's opener of the summer Kiwanis Club of La Jolla Concerts by the Sea series.
8/10
Fans on blankets and chairs fill Scripps Park for this year’s opener of the summer Kiwanis Club of La Jolla Concerts by the Sea series.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Some of the July 17 concert-goers went from resting on blankets to boogying on the lawn.
9/10
Some of the July 17 concert-goers went from resting on blankets to boogying on the lawn.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Sandy Snakenberg, aka the "Bubble Pirate," entertains children at Scripps Park during the July 17 concert.
10/10
Sandy Snakenberg, aka the “Bubble Pirate,” entertains children at Scripps Park during the July 17 concert.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Gray skies and a late start caused by equipment problems couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowds who flocked to the season-opening show of the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla Concerts by the Sea summer series in Scripps Park on July 17.

Music fans posted up on blankets and chairs before taking to the floor — er, grass — to dance to the signature mash-ups of funk band Full Strength.

Full Strength

La Jolla summer concert series returns July 17 with ‘frenzy of excitement’

The return of the annual summer concert series in La Jolla’s Scripps Park is proceeding full steam ahead.

The concerts, once run by the La Jolla Town Council and La Jolla Rotary Club, are now run by the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla, which oversees several large public events, including the La Jolla Half Marathon, Junior Olympics and pancake breakfast. The summer concerts were put on pause after 33 years at the end of the 2016 season due to lack of funding.

In 2019, it was announced that some of the proceeds from the annual La Jolla Cove Swim would help provide money to bring the concerts back. The 2019 swim raised $20,000 to fund the first round of concerts, planned for 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the shows in 2020-21.

Full Strength offered to donate its time for this year’s opener “to help bring back the beloved concert series,” according to vocalist and bass player Andrew Johnson.

Next in this season’s lineup are the Mighty Untouchables on Sunday, July 24, followed by Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra on July 31 and the Heroes on Aug. 7. All concerts are free and begin at 3:30 p.m. at Scripps Park.

Learn more at kiwanisclublajolla.org/event/concerts-by-the-sea. ◆

Ashley Mackin-Solomon

