UC San Diego announces inaugural concert lineup at new Epstein Family Amphitheater

UC San Diego will open the new Epstein Family Amphitheater in October with an inaugural lineup of varied performances at the 2,650-seat, open-air venue.

The amphitheater will feature local and international talent in everything from large-scale rock concerts to classical quartets and theatrical dance.

“There really is something for everyone at UC San Diego,” said university Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. “These inaugural artists reflect the wide-ranging and evolving interests of not only our students, faculty and staff but also of our greater bi-national community.”

Tickets for the following performances are or will be offered on the Epstein Family Amphitheater website, amphitheater.ucsd.edu:

Argentine folk-fusion quartet Fémina: Friday, Oct. 7. Tickets on sale Monday, July 18.

San Diego Symphony: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, featuring music from UC San Diego alumna Anna Thorvaldsdottir and UCSD faculty members Lei Liang and Rand Steiger, with works by Stravinsky and Barber. Tickets are on sale ($20–$65). UCSD faculty, staff and students can sign up in September for free lawn tickets for the performance, first come, first served.

Alternative rock band Death Cab for Cutie: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. General admission tickets are sold out. UCSD faculty, staff and students can sign up in September for free lawn tickets, first come, first served.

Las Cafeteras’ Hasta La Muerte, a new production rooted in the celebration of life and death: Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets on sale Monday, July 18.

“The Epstein Family Amphitheater will open tremendous opportunities for UC San Diego to provide inclusive, accessible, creative programming that is appealing to our campus and to the greater San Diego community,” said Executive Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Simmons. “Groups throughout the university, such as our Campus Arts Programming Collaboratory, are working together to shape a variety of arts events and exhibitions that will establish our campus as a vibrant arts destination in the region.”

When not hosting a performance, the amphitheater will serve as a public open space for recreation and gathering. Free events in October include:

Full day of recreational classes on Thursday, Oct. 20

All-day community event on Sunday, Oct. 23, featuring a marketplace, music, food and family entertainment, capped by a film night

Blacktronika: Where I Stand Festival at noon Saturday, Oct. 29, featuring six musical groups ranging from free jazz to cosmic funk. Advance registration is available on the amphitheater’s website.

The amphitheater, near the Blue Line’s Central Campus trolley station, is intended to create a welcoming entrance to the university.

It is named after La Jolla philanthropists Daniel and Phyllis Epstein, who committed a $10 million gift to UCSD to help create the venue.

“The fact that someone can step off the Blue Line trolley and be at the amphitheater speaks to opening the university to a much more expansive and inclusive set of people, which is exciting to our family,” said Daniel Epstein.

“We are thrilled that the new venue will present outstanding artists and exciting events and will also give our incredible students opportunities to experience the use of a state-of-the-art amphitheater,” Phyllis Epstein said.

To learn more about the Epstein Family Amphitheater and additional upcoming performances and events, visit the theater’s website.

Leslie Sepuka is associate communications director for UC San Diego. La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆