Photo gallery: La Jolla’s Club Altura salutes the summer
Linda Taylor attends Club Altura’s summer celebration in La Jolla on June 29. (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Tip of the hats to Club Altura President Diana Hill and venue arrangements chairwoman Sheila Harden. (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Damasa Williamson and Lori Allen (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Claire Reiss (seated), Nancy Coward and Lia Johnson (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Ann Wolf and Sarah Susan Forster (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Judy Brucker, Claudette Heffner, Dania Macias and Lynn Payette (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Charlotte Perry, Wolf Forster, Susie Allen and Shirley Harper (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Bonnie Zoe Winn, Irene Chandler and Cindy Tindaro (Courtesy of Club Altura)
Club Altura celebrated the beginning of summer on a bright, sunny day at a private venue in La Jolla on June 29, with members and guests encouraged to wear their favorite hats.
Club Altura is a La Jolla group founded in 1980 with the mission to foster friendship through mutual interests. For more information, contact Diana Hill at (858) 337-8090 or DianaHillSD@gmail.com.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
