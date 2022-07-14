Photo gallery: La Jolla’s Club Altura salutes the summer

Club Altura celebrated the beginning of summer on a bright, sunny day at a private venue in La Jolla on June 29, with members and guests encouraged to wear their favorite hats.

Club Altura is a La Jolla group founded in 1980 with the mission to foster friendship through mutual interests. For more information, contact Diana Hill at (858) 337-8090 or DianaHillSD@gmail.com.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆