Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

1/10
Art joins the landscape in the garden of the Museum of Contemporary Art.  (Kathryn Anthony)
2/10
The La Jolla Country Club’s private Fourth of July fireworks show flares up over the 18th hole.  (Marilyn Macrate)
3/10
A busy day at La Jolla Shores is seen from The Marine Room.  (Joan Plaehn)
4/10
The setting sun peeks through the pilings at Scripps Pier.  (Nancy Mu)
5/10
A hummingbird seems to be enjoying its flight.  (Penny Wilkes)
6/10
A view from inside the Museum of Contemporary Art expands a visitor’s horizons.  (Richard Wolf)
7/10
A crowd of La Jolla Shores beach-goers doesn’t look ready to go home even as the sunlight begins to fade.  (Russell Harris)
8/10
A yellow rose on La Jolla Scenic Drive and a cape honeysuckle on Nottingham Place help brighten La Jolla’s day.  (Simon Factor)
9/10
Low tide creates a lunar-type landscape at La Jolla Cove.  (Stephen Breskin)
10/10
Junior Lifeguards get their feet wet with cliff jumps.  (Wendy Burroughs)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

