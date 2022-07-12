La Jolla News Nuggets: New plaque for surf shack; sea lion video goes viral; Cove Swim registration; more

Windansea surf shack gets historical plaque — with correct year

More than 70 years after its construction and more than three months after a ceremony celebrating its history, the Windansea surf shack in La Jolla was recognized as a historical landmark with a plaque.

The shack, a simple shelter built of eucalyptus tree trunks for posts and Canary Island palm fronds for thatching, is on the bluffs of Windansea Beach. It was constructed in 1946 (though some say 1947) by surfers who wanted a place to rest their boards and serve as a sun shelter for their children.

The shack was designated historic by the San Diego Historical Resources Board in May 1998. A temporary plaque installed in March 2017 identifies the shack as Historical Landmark 358, built “for shade and aloha.”

On March 20 this year, an official plaque was unveiled in a ceremony with surfers and longtime La Jollans, but it had the incorrect year of 1953 on it. A new plaque with the correct year was made and was installed earlier this month.

Viral sea lion video is shot in La Jolla

A video posted to social media app TikTok on July 10 showing two sea lions charging down the beach at La Jolla Cove as beach-goers ran and jumped out of the way went viral, with nearly 10 million views and posts on local and national news sites such as NBC’s “Today” show.

The video also sparked debate about whether the sea lions were chasing the humans.

SeaWorld San Diego rescue team lead Eric Otjen said the video showed normal sea lion behavior, as males spar this time of year during breeding season.

Otjen said the male seen flopping along at a rapid pace as he darted around people was fleeing from another male that was chasing him, likely because they were fighting over females. Both sea lions had ample opportunities to attack people if they wanted to but instead barreled past them, Otjen said.

The adjacent Point La Jolla and most of Boomer Beach are closed to the public during sea lion pupping season through Oct. 31 to keep sea lions and humans apart. — The Associated Press and La Jolla Light

La Jolla Cove Swim early registration ends July 16

Swimmers hit the water in the La Jolla Cove Swim in 2019. This year’s event is Sunday, Sept. 11. (File)

Early registration for the La Jolla Cove Swim, set for Sunday, Sept. 11, ends Saturday, July 16, when fees for the 1-mile swim will increase from $70 to $85.

The concurrent 3-mile swim is sold out with 150 swimmers and a waiting list of seven.

More than 220 people have signed up so far for the 1-mile swim, which is capped at 600, according to event organizer Judy Adams Halter.

Proceeds from registration fees and donations help pay for swim lessons for children in low-income neighborhoods and for the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla Concerts by the Sea, which this year will run weekly from July 17 to Aug. 7 at Scripps Park. Any extra funds will go to organizations supported by the Kiwanis Club.

For more information, visit thelajollacoveswim.org.

San Diego Gives campaign includes La Jolla-area sites

San Diego Gives, a six-month fundraising program for San Diego-based nonprofits, kicks off Saturday, July 16, with two La Jolla-area locations on its countywide list.

Sammy’s La Jolla at 702 Pearl St. and Kendra Scott at Westfield UTC, 4309 La Jolla Village Drive, will hold “birthday parties” that day for the city of San Diego, which was established July 16, 1769.

Funds raised will go into the “Love Them All” fund, which is evenly split among all participating nonprofits. San Diegans can give through Sept. 8 for their favorite charities.

This year, 327 organizations have signed on to participate in the campaign, which aims to raise at least $2 million for the nonprofits.

To learn more about San Diego Gives, visit SanDiegoGives.org.

Windansea beach cleanup coming July 24

The Windansea Surf Club will hold its second Eric Shaw memorial beach cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 24, with volunteers meeting at the Windansea parking lot.

“We’re asking that people clean up any beach, not just Windansea,” said Windansea Surf Club member Penelope Nagel. “But if they do come by Windansea, there will be food and giveaways and people cleaning up. The club does this to protect our oceans and our beaches that connect us to the sea.”

Shaw, the namesake for the cleanup, was a local surfer whose family helped revive the Windansea Surf Club.

Local architect gets Community Planning Association seat

Island Architects principal owner Lisa Kriedeman will be sworn in as a La Jolla Community Planning Association trustee next month after winning the seat in a special election just before the group’s July 7 meeting.

The election had only two candidates: Kriedeman and Bishop’s School director of facilities Brian Williams.

Kriedeman said she has worked in La Jolla for 25 years, which “has given me a lot of insight as to what works well and what doesn’t as it relates to the development of La Jolla.”

As a trustee, she said, she could “provide assistance interpreting [city] regulations” regarding projects before the board and “provide balance between private motives and what is best for the community.”

She said she wants to “preserve the beauty and unique aspects of what makes La Jolla the special place that so many of us are fortunate to live and work in.”

The La Jolla Community Planning Association next meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, online. Learn more at lajollacpa.org.

BRCC seeks newsletter delivery volunteer

The Bird Rock Community Council is seeking help to deliver its newsletter to 25 to 27 houses on Bellevue Avenue six times a year, according to BRCC member Barbara Dunbar. She said there are 50 volunteers for different areas, but one is stepping down. Those interested in volunteering can email info@birdrockcc.org.

Every other month, BRCC puts out the newsletter, which contains a president’s column, meeting reports and updates on area issues. It is hand-delivered to more than 1,100 homes and businesses and is available for digital viewing at birdrockcc.org.

City launches youth workforce training program

The city of San Diego launched a new youth workforce training program last month called “Employ + Empower” that is aimed at providing paid internships and job training opportunities with the city.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s field representative Matt Griffith told the Bird Rock Community Council during its July 5 meeting that there would be “1,000 opportunities for youth ages 16 to 30 to receive real-world and paid work experience in the city throughout our departments. Pay wages start at $15 and upward of the low 20s.”

According to the mayor’s office, the program also strives to enhance recruitment, retention and diversity of the city’s more than 11,000 employees.

Learn more at sandiego.gov/employ-empower.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆