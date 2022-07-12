La Jolla crime and public safety news: Bike crash, abandoned panga, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Cyclist injured in North Torrey Pines Road crash

A bicyclist and a motorist collided the morning of July 9 in the 10900 block of North Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla, leaving the 55-year-old cyclist with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, San Diego police said.

According to police, the woman on the bicycle swerved to the left and collided with a car driven by a 79-year-old woman. The impact caused the bicyclist to fall to the ground, and she was taken to an area hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, police said.

Abandoned panga found on beach in Bird Rock

An abandoned panga was found July 11 on a rocky beach in the Bird Rock neighborhood of La Jolla, officials said. (OnScene.TV )

An abandoned panga was discovered on a rocky beach in the Bird Rock neighborhood in La Jolla the morning of July 11 along with a dozen flotation devices, officials said.

The boat was seen on the shore below Calumet Park around 6:30 a.m. By the time officers arrived, no one was around. Twelve life preservers were found on or near the boat, said Tekae Michael, a special-operations supervisor with U.S. Border Patrol.

Officers with Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations seized the boat, Michael said. No arrests were made.

Pangas are low-slung fishing boats with outboard motors that sometimes are used in human smuggling. Officials say their low profile makes them hard to detect as they cross the U.S.-Mexico border. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through July 2, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 6,837 registered cases (up by 259 from the previous count) and 15,795 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through July 6, 41,002 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,136 were considered fully vaccinated and 23,847 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

June 24

Open container in public park: 200 block Marine Street, 6 p.m.

June 30

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2800 block Torrey Pines Road, 4:55 p.m.

July 1

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 8400 block La Vereda, 8:20 a.m.

July 3

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 3:47 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7700 block Starlight Drive, 4 p.m.

Petty theft: 8700 block Gilman Drive, 5 p.m.

July 4

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 11:10 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8400 block Paseo del Ocaso, 6 p.m.

July 5

Felony vehicle theft: 6400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11:20 a.m.

Petty theft: 900 block Prospect Street, 3:13 p.m.

July 6

Sex crime: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7 p.m.

Assault on a peace officer/emergency personnel: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8 p.m.

July 7

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8:20 p.m.

July 8

Felony assault (threaten crime with intent to terrorize): 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:41 a.m.

July 9

Felony shoplifting: 7900 block Girard Avenue, 2:10 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 9:02 p.m.

July 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 3100 block Via Alicante, 10:35 a.m.

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:20 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆