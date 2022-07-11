Photo gallery: La Jolla outing is a Day at the Beach for special-needs surfers

The Windansea Surf Club presented the 21st annual Day at the Beach for Special Surfers on July 9 at La Jolla Shores, giving people with special needs — many of whom have competed in the Special Olympics — a chance to hit the waves with volunteer instructors.

The event drew 50 surfers and more than 60 volunteers, according to Bill Fitzmaurice, board president of the Windansea Surf Club.

See the photos for scenes of the day. Names were not available.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, also at The Shores, the surf club will present its annual Day at the Beach Kids Day for children of families staying at Father Joe’s Villages’ St. Vincent de Paul homeless shelter in San Diego.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆