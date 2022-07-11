Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: Birch Aquarium exhibit of little penguins comes into the blue

A little blue penguin makes itself at home at Birch Aquarium's new exhibit in La Jolla.
1/7
A little blue penguin makes itself at home at Birch Aquarium’s new exhibit in La Jolla.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Guests can view Birch Aquarium's little blue penguins up close in their new 2,900-square-foot habitat.
2/7
Guests can view Birch Aquarium’s little blue penguins up close in their new 2,900-square-foot habitat.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Visitors take photos of Birch Aquarium's little blue penguins during a preview day July 11.
3/7
Visitors take photos of Birch Aquarium’s little blue penguins during a preview day July 11.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Four little blue penguins emerge from their burrows to greet guests at La Jolla's Birch Aquarium.
4/7
Four little blue penguins emerge from their burrows to greet guests at La Jolla’s Birch Aquarium.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins exhibit opens to the public Tuesday, July 12, at Birch Aquarium in La Jolla.
5/7
The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins exhibit opens to the public Tuesday, July 12, at Birch Aquarium in La Jolla.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
A pair of little blue penguins introduce themselves at Birch Aquarium.
6/7
A pair of little blue penguins introduce themselves at Birch Aquarium.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Blue penguin "footprints" lead the way to the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins habitat at Birch Aquarium.
7/7
Blue penguin “footprints” lead the way to the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins habitat at Birch Aquarium.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Share

La Jolla’s Birch Aquarium has some new little residents, and the public can see them when the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins exhibit opens Tuesday, July 12.

Little blue penguins — the smallest species of penguin — are on exhibit for the first time in Southern California. The aquarium’s 2,900-square-foot habitat features an 18,000-gallon penguin lagoon, multiple burrows, a sandy beach and native plants that mimic the coast of the penguins’ native New Zealand and Australia.

Earlier this year, Birch Aquarium sold the naming rights to several of the little blue penguins for $50,000 each to help underwrite the new $2.8 million habitat. It’s the only one west of the Rockies to feature little blues, which are generally less than a foot tall and weigh about 3 pounds.

The public was asked to choose the name of one penguin from among five finalist names — each with ties to San Diego or UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, of which Birch is a part. The online campaign was launched on World Penguin Day, April 25, and ended in June.

The name Azulito, or “little blue” in Spanish, won by a landslide with 924 votes.

Now, Azulito — along with Magic, Nero, Persimmon, Reka, Cornelius and Katie — are in the exhibit, which aims to tell the penguins’ story from hatchlings to adults and highlight the challenges they face.

Birch Aquarium, at 2300 Expedition Way, is open for summer hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

The little blue penguins exhibit is included in the cost of general admission, which is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17. Reservations are required for all guests, including aquarium members.

For reservations or more information, visit aquarium.ucsd.edu.

La Jolla Light staff

News LifestylePhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement