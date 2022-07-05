Photo gallery: La Jolla parades its patriotism on the Fourth of July

La Jollans celebrated Independence Day on July 4 in three separate homespun parades, from large to small.

In Bird Rock, the 43rd Beaumont Avenue Fourth of July parade attracted thousands of spectators and parade entrants, with participants rolling or walking down the street in “Top Gun"-themed costumes and equipment. At the end of the route, the crowd gathered for food, live music and other entertainment.

The Barber Tract Neighborhood Association began its parade, a tradition since 1976, with a speech from Uncle Sam (resident Max Elliott) before about 100 neighbors wound around Monte Vista Avenue, Fern Glen and Olivetas Avenue in their red, white and blue.

In the La Jolla Woods neighborhood, about 20 people paraded in patriotic gear for others who cheered from their driveways in the third annual homeowners event.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆