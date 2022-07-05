Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla parades its patriotism on the Fourth of July

A bubble gun accessorizes this patriotic cart down Beaumont Avenue in Bird Rock during the area's Fourth of July parade.
1/16
A bubble gun accessorizes this patriotic cart down Beaumont Avenue in Bird Rock during the area’s Fourth of July parade.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Residents of La Jolla's Barber Tract are ready to roll in their Fourth of July parade.
2/16
Residents of La Jolla’s Barber Tract are ready to roll in their Fourth of July parade.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Festive families turn out to Monte Vista Avenue for the Barber Tract Fourth of July parade.
3/16
Festive families turn out to Monte Vista Avenue for the Barber Tract Fourth of July parade.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Ron Jones helps with sound and music at this year's Independence Day parade in the Barber Tract neighborhood.
4/16
Ron Jones helps with sound and music at this year’s Independence Day parade in the Barber Tract neighborhood.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Max Elliott give the annual Fourth of July address as Uncle Sam in the Barber Tract.
5/16
Max Elliott give the annual Fourth of July address as Uncle Sam in the Barber Tract.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Residents of the Barber Tract neighborhood gather on Monte Vista Avenue to share flags and balloons.
6/16
Residents of the Barber Tract neighborhood gather on Monte Vista Avenue to share flags and balloons ahead of the annual July 4 parade.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Red-white-and-blue-bedecked bikes roll in for the Beaumont Avenue Independence Day parade in Bird Rock.
7/16
Red-white-and-blue-bedecked bikes roll in for the Beaumont Avenue Independence Day parade in Bird Rock.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
The "Top Gun"-themed Bird Rock parade brought out entrants playing "beach" volleyball.
8/16
The “Top Gun"-themed Bird Rock parade brought out entrants playing “beach” volleyball.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Families walk and ride down the Bird Rock parade route as spectators wave.
9/16
Families walk and ride down the Bird Rock parade route as spectators wave.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Little pilots "fly" down Beaumont Avenue for Bird Rock's "Top Gun"-themed Fourth of July parade.
10/16
Little pilots “fly” down Beaumont Avenue for Bird Rock’s “Top Gun"-themed Fourth of July parade.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
American flags abound at the Beaumont Avenue Independence Day parade.
11/16
American flags abound at the Beaumont Avenue Independence Day parade.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The Red Headed Strangers play at the end of the Bird Rock parade route at Beaumont Avenue and Mira Monte.
12/16
The Red Headed Strangers play at the end of the Bird Rock parade route at Beaumont Avenue and Mira Monte.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bird Rock's Independence Day parade draws a crowd.
13/16
Bird Rock’s Independence Day parade draws a crowd.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The La Jolla Woods Fourth of July parade began at the YMCA and wound twice through the neighborhood.
14/16
The La Jolla Woods Fourth of July parade began at the YMCA and wound twice through the neighborhood.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Residents and their festively dressed dogs walk in the La Jolla Woods parade.
15/16
Residents and their festively dressed dogs walk in the La Jolla Woods parade.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Neighbors cheer one another on during the La Jolla Woods Fourth of July parade.
16/16
Neighbors cheer one another on during the La Jolla Woods Fourth of July parade.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jollans celebrated Independence Day on July 4 in three separate homespun parades, from large to small.

In Bird Rock, the 43rd Beaumont Avenue Fourth of July parade attracted thousands of spectators and parade entrants, with participants rolling or walking down the street in “Top Gun"-themed costumes and equipment. At the end of the route, the crowd gathered for food, live music and other entertainment.

A small group of peaceful protesters stood at the end of the parade route in Bird Rock.

The Barber Tract Neighborhood Association began its parade, a tradition since 1976, with a speech from Uncle Sam (resident Max Elliott) before about 100 neighbors wound around Monte Vista Avenue, Fern Glen and Olivetas Avenue in their red, white and blue.

In the La Jolla Woods neighborhood, about 20 people paraded in patriotic gear for others who cheered from their driveways in the third annual homeowners event.

— La Jolla Light staff

