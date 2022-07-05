La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through June 25, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 6,578 registered cases (up by 131 from the previous count) and 15,499 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through June 29, 40,944 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose, 36,072 were considered fully vaccinated and 23,680 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

June 6

Petty theft: 400 block Prospect Street, noon

June 9

Vehicle break-in/theft: 300 block Sea Ridge Drive, 10 a.m.

June 20

Felony grand theft: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 5:05 p.m.

June 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 800 block Coast Boulevard, 6:50 p.m.

June 24

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11 p.m.

June 25

Tampering with vehicle: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8 a.m.

Simple battery: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 9:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11 p.m.

June 26

Felony vehicle theft: 7500 block High Avenue, 8:34 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2400 block Calle del Oro, 4:45 p.m.

June 27

Petty theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 7:15 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 7 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 10 p.m.

June 28

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7300 block Monte Vista Avenue, 3 a.m.

Drunk in public: 3200 block Nobel Drive, 11:53 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 8:25 p.m.

June 29

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: La Jolla Parkway, 5:22 a.m.

Petty theft: 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 1 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 2100 block Vallecitos, 5 p.m.

July 3

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 3:47 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7700 block Starlight Drive, 4 p.m.

Petty theft: 8700 block Gilman Drive, 5 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆