Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, July 7-14

Thursday, July 7

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, July 8

• La Jolla Newcomers “Coffee Around Town,” 10 a.m., Cody’s, 1025 Prospect St. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Former professional baseball player Ruppert Jones will speak about his traumatic brain injury. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, July 10

• La Jolla chapter of National League of Young Men blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., La Jolla Open Aire Market, Girard Avenue at Genter Street. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, July 11

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dan McKinney Family YMCA, 8355 Cliffridge Ave . Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, July 12

• Hensel Phelps Construction blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 9404 Genesee Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Residence Inn, 8901 Gilman Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, July 13

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

Thursday, July 14

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

