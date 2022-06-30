Photo gallery: Jewish Community Center throws a Patron Party

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, which runs the Jacobs Family Campus in La Jolla, presented its annual Patron Party gala June 26 at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay on San Diego’s Shelter Island.

The event featured live music by Beatles tribute band The Fab Four, plus dinner and a live auction to support JCC’s programs and services, which include arts, youth theater, lectures, the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival and more.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆