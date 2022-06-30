Photo gallery: Jewish Community Center throws a Patron Party
Beatles tribute band The Fab Four plays at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Patron Party at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay. (Vincent Andrunas)
Event co-chairs Jim and Susan Morris and Amy and Adam Jacobs join Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Chief Executive Betzy Lynch and Spencer Lynch at JCC’s Patron Party on June 26. (Vincent Andrunas)
Walter and Pam Ferris, Gabrielle Beard and Leonard Barbosa (Vincent Andrunas)
Matt and Nancy Browar, Sharon and David Wax and Linda Bennett (Vincent Andrunas)
Sara Cohen, Brittany Lederman and Stella Zyman (Vincent Andrunas)
Julie and Cara Potiker (Vincent Andrunas)
Scott and Chelsea Delsen and Reut and Eli Landau (Vincent Andrunas)
Patron Party guests join a conga line. (Vincent Andrunas)
Shari Schenk, Leslie Caspi, Sheava Wax and Susan Chortek-Weisman (Vincent Andrunas)
Erik and Samantha Berg, Kate Arnell and Ryan McFarland (Vincent Andrunas)
Kira Finkenberg, Dr. Bob Rubenstein and Marie Raftery (Vincent Andrunas)
Bradley Liebermensch, Emily Miles, Ryan Jacobson, Mackenzie Martinez and Nathan Leitner (Vincent Andrunas)
Patron Party guests fill the dance floor at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay. (Vincent Andrunas)
Sean and Wendy Jones (Vincent Andrunas)
Mike de Jung, Jennifer Anderson and Alyssa and Abel Levin (Vincent Andrunas)
Zita Liebermensch, Lilly Strausberg, Jim Greenstein and Inge Feinswog (Vincent Andrunas)
Stacie Bresler-Reinstein, Loren and Robyn Casuto and Melanie Rubin (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve and Joy Weiss and Megan and Joe Melendez (Vincent Andrunas)
The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, which runs the Jacobs Family Campus in La Jolla, presented its annual Patron Party gala June 26 at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay on San Diego’s Shelter Island.
The event featured live music by Beatles tribute band The Fab Four, plus dinner and a live auction to support JCC’s programs and services, which include arts, youth theater, lectures, the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival and more.
