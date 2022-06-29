Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

A monarch butterfly contributes to this splash of color.  (Penny Wilkes)
A mother sea lion and her pup get some quality time.  (Tracey Mills Arminio)
A La Jolla Shores sunset.  (Russell Harris)
A bee enjoys the pollen in a white rose.  (Noel Fishman)
A pelican gives a big hello at The Cove.  (Louise Lewis)
Moms find a scenic spot to nest at La Jolla Cove.  (Kathryn Anthony)
Blue thistle puts on a show in front of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library.  (Joan Plaehn)
A eucalyptus grove beckons trail walkers on the UC San Diego campus.  (Greg Wagner)
The setting sun casts its light on a memorial at UC San Diego that honors those who donated their bodies to science.  (Cindy Wollaeger)
Prickly blooms at Torrey Pines State Beach.  (Alan Ackerberg)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

