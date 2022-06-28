La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through June 18, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 6,578 registered cases (up by 120 from the previous count) and 15,197 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through June 22, 40,922 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,056 were considered fully vaccinated and 23,622 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

June 16

Drunk in public: 7500 block Fay Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

June 17

Residential burglary: 2200 block Via Fresa, 5 p.m.

June 18

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6800 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:15 p.m.

Residential burglary: 5800 block Bucknell Avenue, 10 p.m.

June 19

Petty theft: 300 block Forward Street, 11 p.m.

June 20

Shoplifting: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 3 p.m.

Residential burglary: 1600 block Bahia Vista Way, 9:54 p.m.

June 21

Drunk in public: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1:15 a.m.

Felony assault on elder/dependent adult: 8500 block Cliffridge Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

Felony vandalism: La Jolla Village Drive at Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:25 p.m.

Drunk in public: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 6:55 p.m.

June 22

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:08 p.m.

June 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7:05 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:55 a.m.

Commercial robbery (weapon used): 3200 block La Jolla Village Drive, 4:08 p.m.

Driving under the influence: Herschel Avenue at Wall Street, 6:41 p.m.

June 24

Fraud: 700 block Archer Street, 8:30 a.m.

June 25

Felony assault (threaten crime with intent to terrorize): 700 block Coast Boulevard, 10:01 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆