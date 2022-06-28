Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 30-July 7

Friday, July 1

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Elisabeth Frausto from the La Jolla Light will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, July 3

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, July 4 — Independence Day

Tuesday, July 5

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Drive North. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. RedCrossBlood.org

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Thursday, July 7

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

