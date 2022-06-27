Photo gallery: Curebound celebrates $3.2 million raised by Padres Pedal the Cause for local cancer research

Curebound, a nonprofit that raises and invests funding toward collaborative cancer research among several local institutions — including five in La Jolla — held “A World Without Cancer Impact Celebration” on June 16 at Farmer & the Seahorse restaurant in Torrey Pines to announce a record-breaking year for its signature event, Padres Pedal the Cause.

The April 9 fundraiser at San Diego’s Petco Park brought together 2,200 participants for bike rides and a 5K run/walk and raised more than $3.2 million, organizers said.

All funds raised go toward cancer research at La Jolla’s Salk Institute for Biological Studies, Sanford Burnham Prebys, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, Scripps Research and UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, along with Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.

Padres Pedal the Cause, operated in partnership with the San Diego Padres, has raised more than $18 million to date to fund 80 research grants in all types of cancer.

For more information, visit curebound.org.

— Rancho Santa Fe Review and La Jolla Light staff ◆