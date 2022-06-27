Advertisement
Photo gallery: Curebound celebrates $3.2 million raised by Padres Pedal the Cause for local cancer research

Curebound announces the amount raised at this year's Padres Pedal the Cause fundraiser for cancer research: $3,209,520.
1/19
Curebound announces the amount raised at this year’s Padres Pedal the Cause fundraiser for cancer research: $3,209,520.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris and Jennifer Montgomery, Pete and Sally Welly and Curebound Chief Executive Anne Marbarger
2/19
Chris and Jennifer Montgomery, Pete and Sally Welly and Curebound Chief Executive Anne Marbarger attend Curebound’s “World Without Cancer Impact Celebration” on June 16.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Suzanne Hatcher, James Short and Megan Waddell
3/19
Suzanne Hatcher, James Short and Megan Waddell  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lauren and Ryan Thorvaldsen, Bridget Young and Ken Kawachi
4/19
Lauren and Ryan Thorvaldsen, Bridget Young and Ken Kawachi  (Vincent Andrunas)
Flatbread and pizza were among the food served at Curebound's "A World Without Cancer" event.
5/19
Flatbread and pizza were among the food served at Curebound’s “A World Without Cancer” event.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Melinda Yozamp, Eric Graves and Brynn Jennings
6/19
Melinda Yozamp, Eric Graves and Brynn Jennings  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dianne and Ure Kretowicz and Kim Reed
7/19
Dianne and Ure Kretowicz and Kim Reed  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Ezra Cohen, Reuben Shaw, Ze'ev Ronai and Anne Marbarger
8/19
Dr. Ezra Cohen of UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center, Reuben Shaw of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and Ze’ev Ronai of Sanford Burnham Prebys accept the Padres Pedal the Cause fundraising check from Curebound Chief Executive Anne Marbarger.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Robert Murtfeldt, Shelley Zimmerman and Nancy and Bill Hearne
9/19
Robert Murtfeldt, Shelley Zimmerman and Nancy and Bill Hearne  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jason Moorhead, Keenan Salvati and Aubrey Valencia
10/19
Jason Moorhead, Keenan Salvati and Aubrey Valencia  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Ezra Cohen, Cindy and Larry Bloch and Ze'ev Ronai
11/19
Dr. Ezra Cohen, Cindy and Larry Bloch and Ze’ev Ronai  (Vincent Andrunas)
Patrick Brown, Lauren Hanna and Mark Steele
12/19
Patrick Brown, Lauren Hanna and Mark Steele  (Vincent Andrunas)
Diane and Russ Gold, Kimberly and Misha Golynskiy and Tonya Ohrel
13/19
Diane and Russ Gold, Kimberly and Misha Golynskiy and Tonya Ohrel  (Vincent Andrunas)
Christian Mua, Kim Seaberg, Madison Taylor-Hawk and James Tucker
14/19
Christian Mua, Kim Seaberg, Madison Taylor-Hawk and James Tucker  (Vincent Andrunas)
Monal Mehta, Felice Shieh, Zachary Hornby and Melissa Fitzgerald
15/19
Monal Mehta, Felice Shieh, Zachary Hornby and Melissa Fitzgerald  (Vincent Andrunas)
Luca, Dominic, Amy and Angelina Repetti
16/19
Luca, Dominic, Amy and Angelina Repetti  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alexander Christian, Caroline Dupont, Tara Rezapour and James Mandrola
17/19
Alexander Christian, Caroline Dupont, Tara Rezapour and James Mandrola  (Vincent Andrunas)
Herika Baker, Kellie Sullivan and Isis Malagrino
18/19
Herika Baker, Kellie Sullivan and Isis Malagrino  (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. Sheldon Morris and Catriona Jamieson, and Sally and John Hood
19/19
Drs. Sheldon Morris and Catriona Jamieson, and Sally and John Hood  (Vincent Andrunas)
Curebound, a nonprofit that raises and invests funding toward collaborative cancer research among several local institutions — including five in La Jolla — held “A World Without Cancer Impact Celebration” on June 16 at Farmer & the Seahorse restaurant in Torrey Pines to announce a record-breaking year for its signature event, Padres Pedal the Cause.

The April 9 fundraiser at San Diego’s Petco Park brought together 2,200 participants for bike rides and a 5K run/walk and raised more than $3.2 million, organizers said.

All funds raised go toward cancer research at La Jolla’s Salk Institute for Biological Studies, Sanford Burnham Prebys, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, Scripps Research and UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, along with Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.

Padres Pedal the Cause, operated in partnership with the San Diego Padres, has raised more than $18 million to date to fund 80 research grants in all types of cancer.

For more information, visit curebound.org.

— Rancho Santa Fe Review and La Jolla Light staff

