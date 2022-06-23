Houses in La Jolla’s Village and Muirlands areas get historic designation

Two La Jolla properties received historic status from the San Diego Historical Resources Board during its June 23 meeting.

The HRB unanimously granted the designation to the Mary Lynch/Frank Hope Sr. House in The Village and the Ellis and Nancy Barron House in the Muirlands neighborhood. Both qualified under Criterion C, which indicates a property embodies distinctive characteristics of a style, type, period or method of construction or is a valuable example of the use of natural materials or craftsmanship.

The Lynch/Hope House also was designated under Criterion D, which indicates a house is representative of a notable work of a master builder, designer, architect, engineer, landscape architect, interior designer, artist or craftsman.

Both properties were approved as consent items, meaning there was no discussion or debate. Items are listed on the consent agenda if all parties agree to staff recommendations and the proposals are deemed non-controversial.

Mary Lynch/Frank Hope Sr. House

The Lynch/Hope House, at 1320 Park Row, was commended for its characteristics of the Monterey style and as a notable work of Hope, a master architect.

“The house continues to convey the historic significance of the Monterey style by embodying the historic characteristics associated with the style, including two-story form; full width, second-story balcony with wood railing; side gable roof; stucco and wood shingle exterior; multi-lite wood windows and false shutters,” according to a report associated with its nomination.

The house also is considered a significant example of Hope’s work in the Monterey style and “illustrates the progression of his career as national architectural trends evolved,” according to the report.

“During his extensive career, [Hope] designed a variety of buildings, including residential, commercial and institutional structures. Like many of his peers, Hope’s designs evolved over time following popular nationwide trends. His early residential work was mostly designed in the Spanish Colonial Revival style. However, as architectural preferences changed, he shifted to work in other revival styles and later Custom Ranch,” the report states.

The HRB has given historic designation to at least five of Hope’s works.

Homeowner Anthony Graham thanked the board for considering the property.

Ellis and Nancy Barron House

The Ellis and Nancy Barron House at 6632 Avenida Manana in La Jolla’s Muirlands neighborhood was designated historic for its character-defining features of the Contemporary style and architectural integrity of its 1956-59 period of significance. (California Historical Resources Inventory Database)

The Barron House at 6632 Avenida Manana retains character-defining features of the Contemporary style and architectural integrity of its 1956-59 period of significance, according to a report associated with its nomination.

Noting that the Contemporary style focuses on interior spaces and their relation to the outdoors, the report states that “emphasis was placed on integrating the indoors with the outdoors by utilizing windows and exterior living areas such as balconies and courtyards. The style was popular in San Diego in the 1950s and 1960s largely because it could be easily adapted to hillside lots.”

“Specifically,” the report says, “the resource features a partially enclosed court, large aluminum-framed windows and louvered glazing, floor-to-ceiling glass, vertical wood siding, board-and-batten siding, exposed ceiling joists and the strong interior/exterior connections demonstrated by the courtyard pergola-like shade structure with horizontal slats.”

Homeowner Jeff Robin thanked the board for “agreeing that our house is an incredibly special place. We want to keep it that way.”

Benefits

Benefits of historic designation include availability of the Mills Act program for reduced property tax for owners to help maintain, restore and rehabilitate historic properties; use of the more flexible Historical Building Code; use of the historical conditional use permit, which allows flexibility of use; programs that vary depending on site conditions and the owner’s objectives; and flexibility in other regulatory requirements. However, houses cannot be modified significantly once they are designated historic.

The San Diego Historical Resources Board meets monthly. To learn more, visit sandiego.gov/development-services and click on “Public hearings, meetings and notices.” ◆