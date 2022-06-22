Three La Jolla Shores beach areas make ‘Honor Roll’ for water quality

Fifteen beach areas in San Diego County, including three in La Jolla Shores, offer fantastic water conditions, according to the annual report by environmental group Heal the Bay.

The Santa Monica-based nonprofit assigned letter grades to 500 beaches across California. Grades were based on the levels of fecal bacterial pollution in the ocean, as measured by county health agencies.

Heal the Bay’s 2022 Beach Report Card, released June 22, listed 15 San Diego County locations on its “Honor Roll” for perfect water-quality grades. They include three spots in La Jolla Shores up to 1,000 feet south and 500 feet north of Scripps Pier.

Other local beach areas that made the Honor Roll are in Mission Beach, Point Loma, Del Mar, Carlsbad and Oceanside.

San Diego County had the second-most beaches on the Honor Roll, trailing only Orange County.

To see the full report card, go to healthebay.org/beachreportcard2022.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆