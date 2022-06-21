La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through June 11, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 6,458 registered cases (up by 144 from the previous count) and 14,919 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through June 15, 40,900 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,039 were considered fully vaccinated and 23,527 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

May 25

Fraud: 1600 block Los Altos Road, 8:05 a.m.

June 10

Battery: 400 block Dunemere Drive, 3:12 p.m.

June 11

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:07 p.m.

Tampering with vehicle: 8600 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 4:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7100 block Bishops Lane, 6:30 p.m.

June 13

Felony shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:28 p.m.

Residential robbery (weapon used): 8400 block Via Mallorca, 11:04 p.m.

June 14

Commercial burglary: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:21 a.m.

Vandalism: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:45 a.m.

June 15

Commercial burglary: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4:44 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8900 block Caminito Fresco, 7:30 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7500 block Fay Avenue, 11 a.m.

Fraud: 1000 block Agate Street, 3:30 p.m.

June 16

Commercial burglary: 7300 block High Avenue, 1:27 a.m.

June 17

Commercial burglary: 7100 block Fay Avenue, 1:45 a.m.

Drunk in public: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 5:15 p.m.

Assault (spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury): Ivanhoe Avenue at Prospect Street, 6:13 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1000 block Sapphire Street, 7:30 p.m.

Residential burglary: 1200 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 9:15 p.m.

June 18

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Cliffridge Avenue, 3 p.m.

June 19

Felony grand theft: 5600 block Linda Rosa Avenue, 12:39 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆