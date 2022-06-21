Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 23-30
Friday, June 24
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Members and animals of the San Dieguito 4H Club will visit. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, June 26
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, June 27
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, June 28
• American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Schaetzel Center, 9890 Genesee Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. RedCrossBlood.org
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Deborah Plotkin will speak about the Uganda Global Grant. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
Wednesday, June 29
• American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Schaetzel Center, 9890 Genesee Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. RedCrossBlood.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.