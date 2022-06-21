Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 23-30

Friday, June 24

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Members and animals of the San Dieguito 4H Club will visit. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, June 26

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 27

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, June 28

• American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Schaetzel Center, 9890 Genesee Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. RedCrossBlood.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Deborah Plotkin will speak about the Uganda Global Grant. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, June 29

• American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Schaetzel Center, 9890 Genesee Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. RedCrossBlood.org

