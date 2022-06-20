Photo gallery: Juneteenth celebration hits the waves in La Jolla

For the second year in a row, nonprofits Paddle for Peace and Surfrider San Diego held a Juneteenth celebration and barbecue June 19 at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores.

The event, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States in 1865, included free surf lessons, community yoga, a beach cleanup, games, food and dancing.

About 150 volunteers and participants turned out, more than for last year’s inaugural event.

Paddle for Peace began in 2020 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and aims to bring people of color to coastal areas to socialize and learn about surfing and ocean conservation.

Surfrider again led the event’s beach cleanup and zero-waste barbecue, following its mission to protect the ocean and beaches.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆