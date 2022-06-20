Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: Juneteenth celebration hits the waves in La Jolla

Paddle for Peace and Surfrider San Diego presented their second Juneteenth barbecue and celebration June 19 in La Jolla.
1/7
Paddle for Peace and Surfrider San Diego presented their second Juneteenth barbecue and celebration June 19 at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Paddle for Peace strives to get more people of color to surf.
2/7
Paddle for Peace strives to get more people of color to surf.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Volunteers help surfing newbies learn board basics during the Juneteenth celebration at Kellogg Park.
3/7
Volunteers help surfing newbies learn board basics during the Juneteenth celebration at Kellogg Park.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Boards and volunteers are ready for surf lessons June 19 in La Jolla Shores.
4/7
Boards and volunteers are ready for surf lessons June 19 in La Jolla Shores.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Guests participate in a yoga class during the Juneteenth event at Kellogg Park.
5/7
Guests participate in a yoga class during the Juneteenth event at Kellogg Park.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Volunteers give surf lesson participants an orientation in board care.
6/7
Volunteers give surf lesson participants an orientation in board care.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Volunteer surf instructors prepare their students before hitting the waves.
7/7
Volunteer surf instructors prepare their students before hitting the waves.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Share

For the second year in a row, nonprofits Paddle for Peace and Surfrider San Diego held a Juneteenth celebration and barbecue June 19 at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores.

The event, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States in 1865, included free surf lessons, community yoga, a beach cleanup, games, food and dancing.

About 150 volunteers and participants turned out, more than for last year’s inaugural event.

Paddle for Peace began in 2020 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and aims to bring people of color to coastal areas to socialize and learn about surfing and ocean conservation.

Surfrider again led the event’s beach cleanup and zero-waste barbecue, following its mission to protect the ocean and beaches.

— La Jolla Light staff

News Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement