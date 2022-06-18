Photo gallery: 116 students celebrate graduation from La Jolla’s The Preuss School

The Preuss School in La Jolla honored 116 graduating students at its commencement ceremony June 16 at the school’s Manchester Field, featuring a keynote speech by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

The charter middle and high school on the UC San Diego campus serves students from low-income households in more than 40 neighborhoods across San Diego County. The school said 96 percent of its class of 2022 has been accepted to a four-year university this fall, including 45 who have been accepted to UC San Diego.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆