Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: 116 students celebrate graduation from La Jolla’s The Preuss School

Students of The Preuss School in La Jolla celebrate their graduation June 16.
1/5
Students of The Preuss School in La Jolla celebrate their graduation June 16. Some 96 percent of this year’s grads have been accepted to four-year universities, according to the school.  (Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)
Students of The Preuss School enter for their graduation ceremony June 16 at the La Jolla campus.
2/5
Students of The Preuss School enter for their graduation ceremony June 16 at the La Jolla campus.  (Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria delivers the keynote speech at The Preuss School's graduation ceremony June 16 in La Jolla.
3/5
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria delivers the keynote speech at The Preuss School’s graduation ceremony June 16 in La Jolla.  (Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)
Graduates of The Preuss School exult at their commencement ceremony June 16.
4/5
Graduates of The Preuss School exult at their commencement ceremony June 16.  (Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)
Members of The Preuss School's class of 2022 share a hug after the graduation ceremony.
5/5
Members of The Preuss School’s class of 2022 share a hug after the graduation ceremony.  (Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)
Share

The Preuss School in La Jolla honored 116 graduating students at its commencement ceremony June 16 at the school’s Manchester Field, featuring a keynote speech by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

The charter middle and high school on the UC San Diego campus serves students from low-income households in more than 40 neighborhoods across San Diego County. The school said 96 percent of its class of 2022 has been accepted to a four-year university this fall, including 45 who have been accepted to UC San Diego.

— La Jolla Light staff

News Education Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement