Photo gallery: 116 students celebrate graduation from La Jolla’s The Preuss School
Students of The Preuss School in La Jolla celebrate their graduation June 16. Some 96 percent of this year’s grads have been accepted to four-year universities, according to the school. (Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)
Students of The Preuss School enter for their graduation ceremony June 16 at the La Jolla campus. (Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria delivers the keynote speech at The Preuss School’s graduation ceremony June 16 in La Jolla. (Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)
Graduates of The Preuss School exult at their commencement ceremony June 16. (Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)
Members of The Preuss School’s class of 2022 share a hug after the graduation ceremony. (Erik Jepsen / UC San Diego)
The Preuss School in La Jolla honored 116 graduating students at its commencement ceremony June 16 at the school’s Manchester Field, featuring a keynote speech by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.
The charter middle and high school on the UC San Diego campus serves students from low-income households in more than 40 neighborhoods across San Diego County. The school said 96 percent of its class of 2022 has been accepted to a four-year university this fall, including 45 who have been accepted to UC San Diego.
