Advertisement
Share
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

A white rainbow, caused by sunlight shining through the small water droplets in fog, forms near the Children's Pool.
1/10
A white rainbow, caused by sunlight shining through the small water droplets in fog, forms near the Children’s Pool.  (Penelope Sacks)
Davone Doyle and Thomas McKenzie show two 38-pound yellowtail they caught about 200 yards off the Children's Pool on May 20.
2/10
Davone Doyle and Thomas McKenzie show two 38-pound yellowtail they caught about 200 yards off the Children’s Pool on May 20.  (Courtesy of Robert McKenzie)
A brown pelican hangs out with some cormorant friends.
3/10
A brown pelican hangs out with some cormorant friends.  (Penny Wilkes)
A dudleya in the canyons above Black’s Beach.
4/10
A dudleya in the canyons above Black’s Beach.  (Marshall Horwitz)
The stately tower of the La Valencia Hotel is a colorful Village landmark both day and night.
5/10
The stately tower of the La Valencia Hotel is a colorful Village landmark both day and night.  (Kathryn Anthony)
This sunset scene at Scripps Pier was obviously a popular shot among local photographers, and why not?
6/10
This sunset scene at Scripps Pier was obviously a popular shot among local photographers, and why not?  (Ellie Kardaras)
John Tulsi took this photo of the "golden ratio" spiral in rocks that he built on Black’s Beach.
7/10
John Tulsi took this photo of the “golden ratio” spiral in rocks that he built on Black’s Beach.  (John Tulsi)
A pelican takes wing(s) over La Jolla Cove.
8/10
A pelican takes wing(s) over La Jolla Cove.  (Fred Steiniger)
Father and daughter Russ and Kayla Gibfried fly over the coast with a panoramic view of La Jolla and beyond.
9/10
Father and daughter Russ and Kayla Gibfried fly over the coast with a panoramic view of La Jolla and beyond.  (Kate Gibfried)
An egret surveys the sea at Windansea Beach.
10/10
An egret surveys the sea at Windansea Beach.  (Ashley Farson-Bush)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

News LifestylePhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement