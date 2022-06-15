Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A white rainbow, caused by sunlight shining through the small water droplets in fog, forms near the Children’s Pool. (Penelope Sacks)
Davone Doyle and Thomas McKenzie show two 38-pound yellowtail they caught about 200 yards off the Children’s Pool on May 20. (Courtesy of Robert McKenzie)
A brown pelican hangs out with some cormorant friends. (Penny Wilkes)
A dudleya in the canyons above Black’s Beach. (Marshall Horwitz)
The stately tower of the La Valencia Hotel is a colorful Village landmark both day and night. (Kathryn Anthony)
This sunset scene at Scripps Pier was obviously a popular shot among local photographers, and why not? (Ellie Kardaras)
John Tulsi took this photo of the “golden ratio” spiral in rocks that he built on Black’s Beach. (John Tulsi)
A pelican takes wing(s) over La Jolla Cove. (Fred Steiniger)
Father and daughter Russ and Kayla Gibfried fly over the coast with a panoramic view of La Jolla and beyond. (Kate Gibfried)
An egret surveys the sea at Windansea Beach. (Ashley Farson-Bush)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
