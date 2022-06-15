Photo gallery: 316 La Jolla High School graduates march into their future
La Jolla High School Principal Chuck Podhorsky and San Diego Unified School District Area 5 Superintendent Mitzi Merino lead the school’s commencement processional June 14. (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla High School seniors walk onto the field for their graduation ceremony June 14. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Graduating senior Ben Jimenez sings the national anthem at the La Jolla High School commencement. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Graduates and audience members stand for the national anthem. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Charlotte Gayner addresses her fellow graduating seniors. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Senior Andrew Park speaks during the graduation ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Members of the class of 2022 await their diplomas. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Senior Dante Arminio speaks to his graduating classmates. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Hundreds pack the stands at La Jolla High’s football field for the June 14 graduation ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Principal Chuck Podhorsky presents the La Jolla High School Class of 2022. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Eager La Jolla High seniors make an “L.J.” sign as they await their diplomas. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Caps head to the sky as La Jolla High’s class of 2022 is declared graduated. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Hugs, leis and smiles abound as family members congratulate their graduates. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Under a sunny sky, La Jolla High School presented its 2022 graduation ceremony for 316 seniors on its football field June 14.
Principal Chuck Podhorsky handed out the diplomas following vocal performances from several students and speeches from three graduating seniors.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
