Say tees: 55th Police & Fire Championships stop in La Jolla for golf
Jim Ureta of the San Jose Police Department putts during the U.S. Police & Fire Championships golf competition at La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course on June 13. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Jacob Schulze and Nick Wilson of the Costa Mesa Police Department participate in the golf competition of the 55th annual U.S. Police & Fire Championships in La Jolla on June 13. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Players in the U.S. Police & Fire Championships golf competition take on Torrey Pines’ North Course on June 13. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Rowell Quemuel of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Paul Dockendorf of Folsom, and Joey Smith and James Willis of the Peoria Police Department in Arizona (Elisabeth Frausto)
William Hillyard and Brian Shippee of the Irvine Police Department (Elisabeth Frausto)
Brian Shippee of the Irvine Police Department plays the Torrey Pines North Course on June 13. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Joseph Keller of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; Josh MacMillan of the Fontana Police Department; his father, John MacMillan, retired from the Fontana Police Department; and Joe Felder of the New York City Fire Department (Elisabeth Frausto)
The 55th annual U.S. Police & Fire Championships includes golf competitions at Torrey Pines Golf Course’s North Course in La Jolla from June 13 to 15.
The event’s games are intended to provide a connection among public safety personnel from various backgrounds and the opportunity to develop camaraderie.
Athletes in more than 40 sports overall are competing across 30 venues in San Diego County through Sunday, June 19.
For more information, visit cpaf.org/uspfc.
