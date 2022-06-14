Say tees: 55th Police & Fire Championships stop in La Jolla for golf

The 55th annual U.S. Police & Fire Championships includes golf competitions at Torrey Pines Golf Course’s North Course in La Jolla from June 13 to 15.

The event’s games are intended to provide a connection among public safety personnel from various backgrounds and the opportunity to develop camaraderie.

Athletes in more than 40 sports overall are competing across 30 venues in San Diego County through Sunday, June 19.

For more information, visit cpaf.org/uspfc.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆