Photo gallery: Athenaeum celebrates Erika Torri’s ‘Continuous Thread’

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Executive Director Erika Torri (center) stands with Tina Torri, Jacqui McNally, Fred Torri and Else and Kevin Ranker at a VIP reception June 10 for the exhibit “Erika Torri: The Continuous Thread,” which runs through July 16 at the Athenaeum in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
“Summer Thunderstorm 3" is one of Erika Torri’s weavings.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Catherine Palmer, incoming Athenaeum Executive Director Christie Mitchell and Athenaeum board President John Reis  (Vincent Andrunas)
Larry Gartner, Angel and Fred Kleinbub, Norma Hidalgo del Rio and Dr. Bill Lo  (Vincent Andrunas)
Carmen and Cristina Artigas, Anna Haudenschild Meier, Philip Meier and Eloisa and Chris Haudenschild  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sid Stutz, Paula McColl, Carmen Cuenca, Stephanie Scanga, Sarah Smedley and Tim Cole  (Vincent Andrunas)
Leanne MacDougall, Peter Comstock and Patty Rome  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marie Vickers, Andrea and Joseph Schmidt, Andrea Booth and Joe Ozawa  (Vincent Andrunas)
Carol Randolph and Bob Caplan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Irene de Watteville, Courtney Koenigsfeld, Elvi Olesen, Wita Gardiner and Dannie Sue Reis  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nancy Linke Patton, Ann-Marie Kaukonen and Elaine de los Santos  (Vincent Andrunas)
Patricia Rinaker, Ginny and Bob Black and Dr. Martha Dennis  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jessica Berlanga, Mary Beebe and Garna Muller  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kathryn Kanjo, David Jurist, Becky Cohen and Ellen Salk  (Vincent Andrunas)
Erika Torri, executive director of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla, is being recognized for her own artistic talent in a showcase of her woven textiles, plus artist books, portraits, publications and more that represent her 33 years at the library, as she prepares to retire at the end of this month.

A VIP reception was held June 10 for the Athenaeum exhibit, titled “Erika Torri: The Continuous Thread,” which displays about 40 of Torri’s 1,400 textile pieces created in the late 1970s and 1980s. Her weavings were exhibited widely in the ‘80s but have not been shown since Torri joined the Athenaeum in 1989.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through July 16 in the Joseph Clayes III Gallery and Rotunda Gallery at 1008 Wall St. A public reception is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 17.

Admission is free. For more information, visit ljathenaeum.org/upcoming-exhibitions.

— La Jolla Light staff

