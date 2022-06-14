Photo gallery: Athenaeum celebrates Erika Torri’s ‘Continuous Thread’

Erika Torri, executive director of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla, is being recognized for her own artistic talent in a showcase of her woven textiles, plus artist books, portraits, publications and more that represent her 33 years at the library, as she prepares to retire at the end of this month.

A VIP reception was held June 10 for the Athenaeum exhibit, titled “Erika Torri: The Continuous Thread,” which displays about 40 of Torri’s 1,400 textile pieces created in the late 1970s and 1980s. Her weavings were exhibited widely in the ‘80s but have not been shown since Torri joined the Athenaeum in 1989.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through July 16 in the Joseph Clayes III Gallery and Rotunda Gallery at 1008 Wall St. A public reception is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 17.

Admission is free. For more information, visit ljathenaeum.org/upcoming-exhibitions.

