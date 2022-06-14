Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 16-23
Friday, June 17
• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donors will receive a San Diego Padres Blood Drive T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Sunday, June 19 — Father’s Day and Juneteenth
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, June 20
• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Tuesday, June 21 — First day of summer
• The Campus on Villa La Jolla blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 8950 Villa La Jolla Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donors will receive a San Diego Padres Blood Drive T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Martha Barnette, co-host of the radio show “A Way with Words,” will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Thursday, June 23
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.