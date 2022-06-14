Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 16-23

Friday, June 17

• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donors will receive a San Diego Padres Blood Drive T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Sunday, June 19 — Father’s Day and Juneteenth

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 20

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Tuesday, June 21 — First day of summer

• The Campus on Villa La Jolla blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 8950 Villa La Jolla Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donors will receive a San Diego Padres Blood Drive T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Martha Barnette, co-host of the radio show “A Way with Words,” will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Thursday, June 23

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

