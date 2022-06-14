Beach & Bay Battle draws 58 youth baseball teams in tournament co-hosted by La Jolla league

Young baseball players on 58 teams from across San Diego County stepped up to the plate for the inaugural Beach & Bay Battle tournament June 6-12, co-hosted by the La Jolla and Tecolote youth baseball leagues at their respective fields.

“It was a tremendous event,” La Jolla Youth Baseball President Scott Blumenthal said of the competition for ages 6-14 that included teams from Ramona, South Bay, Escondido and Carlsbad.

The La Jolla 14U team defeated Tecolote’s team 13-4 in their title game.

The Beach & Bay Battle was planned to fill the lull between the end of the regular season in late May and the all-star games from mid-June through July, Blumenthal said.

“It’s great preparation … for those larger events,” he said, “and it’s also just a ton of fun. They’re certainly thrilled to be at the field. It’s a kickoff to summer.”

The Beach & Bay Battle also was “a chance to show off what our league is all about,” Blumenthal said, including recent improvements to the Cliffridge Park fields.

“We hope this thing grows and takes on a life of its own and will be running for many, many years beyond us,” he said. ◆