Beach & Bay Battle draws 58 youth baseball teams in tournament co-hosted by La Jolla league

The Beach & Bay Battle youth baseball tournament took place June 6-12 with teams from the La Jolla and Tecolote leagues.
1/8
The Beach & Bay Battle youth baseball tournament took place June 6-12 with teams from the La Jolla and Tecolote leagues.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Action in a 12U game June 8 in La Jolla during the Beach & Bay Battle youth baseball tournament.
2/8
Action in a 12U game June 8 in La Jolla during the Beach & Bay Battle youth baseball tournament.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
A La Jolla 10U team plays in the field June 8.
3/8
A La Jolla 10U team plays in the field June 8.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla 10U players warm up June 8 in La Jolla.
4/8
La Jolla 10U players warm up June 8 in La Jolla.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
A La Jolla 12U batter keeps his eye on the ball June 8 on a Tecolote field.
5/8
A La Jolla 12U batter keeps his eye on the ball June 8 on a Tecolote field.  (Courtesy of James Rudolph)
A La Jolla 10U player takes a swing June 8 at a Tecolote field.
6/8
A La Jolla 10U player takes a swing June 8 at a Tecolote field.  (Courtesy of James Rudolph)
A La Jolla 8U team lines up to greet its opponents June 9 at a Tecolote field.
7/8
A La Jolla 8U team lines up to greet its opponents June 9 at a Tecolote field.  (Courtesy of Trace Wilson)
A La Jolla 8U player readies himself at the plate June 9 during the Beach & Bay Battle tournament.
8/8
A La Jolla 8U player readies himself at the plate June 9 during the Beach & Bay Battle tournament.  (Courtesy of Trace Wilson)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
Young baseball players on 58 teams from across San Diego County stepped up to the plate for the inaugural Beach & Bay Battle tournament June 6-12, co-hosted by the La Jolla and Tecolote youth baseball leagues at their respective fields.

“It was a tremendous event,” La Jolla Youth Baseball President Scott Blumenthal said of the competition for ages 6-14 that included teams from Ramona, South Bay, Escondido and Carlsbad.

The La Jolla 14U team defeated Tecolote’s team 13-4 in their title game.

The Beach & Bay Battle was planned to fill the lull between the end of the regular season in late May and the all-star games from mid-June through July, Blumenthal said.

“It’s great preparation … for those larger events,” he said, “and it’s also just a ton of fun. They’re certainly thrilled to be at the field. It’s a kickoff to summer.”

The Beach & Bay Battle also was “a chance to show off what our league is all about,” Blumenthal said, including recent improvements to the Cliffridge Park fields.

“We hope this thing grows and takes on a life of its own and will be running for many, many years beyond us,” he said. ◆

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

