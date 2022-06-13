Photo gallery: La Jolla Community Center flamenco performance takes guests on ‘A Night in Sevilla’

The La Jolla Community Center hosted “A Night in Sevilla” on June 3 with about 100 people gathered for refreshments and performers from the Flamenco Sur Dance Company, along with music by Reyes Barrios and Kambiz.

The event was sponsored by The Cove at La Jolla, White Sands La Jolla, Atria La Jolla and Arosa Home Care.

For more information about the La Jolla Community Center, visit ljcommunitycenter.org.

