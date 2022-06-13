Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla Community Center flamenco performance takes guests on ‘A Night in Sevilla’

Flamenco dancing was the highlight of "A Night in Sevilla" on June 3 the La Jolla Community Center.
Makiko Sanchez and others from Flamenco Sur Dance Company perform at the La Jolla Community Center's "A Night in Sevilla."
Makiko Sanchez and others from the Flamenco Sur Dance Company perform during the La Jolla Community Center’s “A Night in Sevilla.”   (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Jennifer Knox, Yolanda Valencia, Hila De Anda and Nancy Walters
From left: Jennifer Knox, administrator for The Cove at La Jolla; Yolanda Valencia, community outreach liaison at White Sands La Jolla; Hila De Anda, marketing director at The Cove; and Nancy Walters, executive director of the La Jolla Community Center  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf )
Laura Shanny and Sandra Van Orshoven are ready for some flamenco June 3 at the La Jolla Community Center.
Laura Shanny and Sandra Van Orshoven are ready for some flamenco June 3 at the La Jolla Community Center.  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Laura Haiby and Steven Roach
Laura Haiby and Steven Roach  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Julie and Roger Hapka
Julie and Roger Hapka  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Hila De Anda and Mike and Elisabeth Walters
Hila De Anda and Mike and Elisabeth Walters  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Makiko Sanchez and Nina Alegria perform at "A Night in Sevilla."
Makiko Sanchez and Nina Alegria perform at “A Night in Sevilla.”  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Harmony and Symphony Moussighi
Harmony and Symphony Moussighi  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Group at 'A Night in Sevilla'
Standing from left: Lisa Riolo, Michelle Beth Gross, Elisabeth Walters, Paty Lopez, Gloria Chio, Malena Figge, Oya Dela Osa and Juanita Vargas. In front in jacket with flower: Maria Mendez.  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
The Flamenco Sur Dance Company
The Flamenco Sur Dance Company  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Diana Montes De Oca and Gloria Chio
Diana Montes De Oca and Gloria Chio  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Dennis Jasper
Dennis Jasper  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Denise Casey and Sally Radeloff help at "A Night in Sevilla."
Denise Casey and Sally Radeloff help at “A Night in Sevilla.”
  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Carol and Dex La Pierre
Carol and Dex La Pierre  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Bassie Kanon, La Jolla Community Center Chief Executive Ruth Yansick and Executive Director Nancy Walters
Bassie Kanon, La Jolla Community Center Chief Executive Ruth Yansick and Executive Director Nancy Walters  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
Angelle and Bob Crochet
Angelle and Bob Crochet  (Courtesy of Barbara Graf)
The La Jolla Community Center hosted “A Night in Sevilla” on June 3 with about 100 people gathered for refreshments and performers from the Flamenco Sur Dance Company, along with music by Reyes Barrios and Kambiz.

The event was sponsored by The Cove at La Jolla, White Sands La Jolla, Atria La Jolla and Arosa Home Care.

For more information about the La Jolla Community Center, visit ljcommunitycenter.org.

La Jolla Light staff

