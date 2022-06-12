Advertisement
UC San Diego investigating arson fire at campus research facility for childhood diseases

A fire occurred the morning of June 12 at the Leichtag Biomedical Research Building at UC San Diego in La Jolla.
(Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )
By Gary Robbins
UC San Diego police are investigating an arson fire that the department said occurred the morning of June 12 at the Leichtag Biomedical Research Building, a center that focuses primarily on the study of childhood diseases.

Police were notified of the fire at 9:28 a.m.

“Officers arrived on the scene and met staff at the building who found and extinguished a small fire in the loading dock,” police said in an email alert to the campus community. “There are no reported injuries and there is no suspect description at this time.”

Police said anyone with information about the fire can call (858) 534-4357 or email detective@ucsd.edu.

The incident occurred while the university was finishing the last of its spring commencement exercises.

Leichtag is a seven-story research and laboratory building at the School of Medicine, near the southern edge of the campus. ◆

Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for nearly 50 years and currently covers science and higher education for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year, and a Science Writer Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001.

