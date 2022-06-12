UC San Diego investigating arson fire at campus research facility for childhood diseases

UC San Diego police are investigating an arson fire that the department said occurred the morning of June 12 at the Leichtag Biomedical Research Building, a center that focuses primarily on the study of childhood diseases.

Police were notified of the fire at 9:28 a.m.

“Officers arrived on the scene and met staff at the building who found and extinguished a small fire in the loading dock,” police said in an email alert to the campus community. “There are no reported injuries and there is no suspect description at this time.”

Police said anyone with information about the fire can call (858) 534-4357 or email detective@ucsd.edu.

The incident occurred while the university was finishing the last of its spring commencement exercises.

Leichtag is a seven-story research and laboratory building at the School of Medicine, near the southern edge of the campus. ◆