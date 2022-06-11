Advertisement
Crash causes closure of part of La Jolla Boulevard

San Diego police closed part of La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla on June 11 for a collision investigation.
(San Diego Police Department)
An investigation of a traffic collision caused the closure of La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla between Playa del Norte and Kolmar streets on June 11, San Diego police said.

A Police Department social media post at about 5:40 p.m. said Playa del Sur Street, Gravilla Street and Pelican Place also were closed.

The closures are expected to last several hours, the department said.

Details about the crash were not immediately available. ◆

